Pretoria man gets life after online property listing leads to deadly home invasion

Raymond Smith targeted a R2.7m home, killing Grant and Heidi Cantello, stabbing their son, and injuring his elderly parents.

A Pretoria man has been given two life terms for murdering a couple and stabbing their son during a home robbery on their parents’ premises after seeing the value of their home online.

Raymond Steven Jan-Erick Smith, 37, has been sentenced to life in prison by the Pretoria High Court for killing Grant James and Heidi Cantello in the Proclamation Hill home of Grant’s parents, Gerald Cantello and Lilian Janson.

Smith targeted the Cantellos’ home after spotting its R2.7 million sale listing online. Smith was drawn to the advertisement’s pictures of many televisions and other electronics.

Smith targeted the Cantellos’ R2.7m home

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) regional spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said that in court, it was revealed that the accused had planned a robbery for over 11 days.

Posing as a potential buyer, he contacted the estate agent and visited the property on 16 and 20 January 2025.

ALSO READ: ‘They left my child for dead’ – Mother after gruesome home attack

On his third visit to the house, the accused arrived at around 6pm with the intention of robbing the elderly couple.

Smith attacked Gerald (74), pushed him into the toilet, and tied his hands with a cable tie as soon as the old man opened the door.

When she heard the commotion, Lilian (71) went to investigate, but Smith overpowered her, tied her up and forced rubber balls into both their mouths.

Posed as a homebuyer before killing Grant and Heidi

The couple’s son, Grant (47), and his wife, Heidi (47), also live on the same premises. Grand and Heidi heard the elder couple’s screams and rushed into the house.

“Smith attacked them with a knife, fatally stabbing both on the scene. A 16-year-old boy, the son of the deceased couple, also tried to intervene but was stabbed,” Mahanjana said.

ALSO READ: Khutsong girl kidnapped in home invasion, ransom paid for release

The teenager was thankfully able to escape. He locked himself in his bedroom and called for help.

Mahanjana said Smith fled, but he was arrested the following day, 28 January, at his residence while attempting to wash his blood-stained clothes.

According to the NPA, in court, Smith pleaded guilty and requested a lenient sentence. Advocate Lawrance More, for the State, however, successfully argued for life imprisonment.

Over 11 days of planning robbery

“More emphasised that the murders were premeditated, planned over 11 days; Smith had multiple opportunities to desist but persisted; and the victims were killed in their own home, where they were supposed to feel safe,” Mahanjana said.

Pretoria High Court also considered Victim Impact Statements (VIS) from the teen son and Gerald.

ALSO READ: Blybank resident attacked in home robbery, car stolen

He told the court about the severe trauma he experienced after the incident. He had to change schools, negatively affecting his academic performance.

The older Mr Cantello told the court that he spent five weeks in hospital following the brutal robbery, and he remains immobile due to his injuries.

Smith was sentenced to two life terms for two counts of murder, three years’ imprisonment for attempted murder, and eight years’ imprisonment for attempted robbery with aggravating circumstances.

Life in prison

The court ordered that the sentences run concurrently with life imprisonment. He was further declared unfit to possess a firearm.

On 23 July 2025, the NPA’s Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU) secured a preservation order against his 2011 model Nissan X-Trail, valued at R65 000, which was used in the commission of the crimes.

ALSO READ: Teen and baby removed from KZN home after mother’s fatal bathroom shooting

The Acting Director of Public Prosecutions (ADPP), Advocate Marika Jansen Van Vuuren, praised the work of Advocate More and Investigating Officer Constable Ronald Ravele from Lyttleton Police Station.

“She commended their dedication, which ensured the conviction and sentencing of a man who senselessly killed innocent people out of greed,” Mahanjana said.