Pretoria midwife found guilty for babies’ deaths and disabilities

Fouchee was accused of administering medication that led to complications at birth, as well as practising as a midwife without a licence

The Pretoria midwife Yolande Maritz Fouchee, who was accused of causing multiple deaths and disabilities of babies, was finally found guilty on Wednesday and will remain behind bars until her sentence is handed down.

Maritz Fouchee was accused of administering medication to pregnant women that caused birth complications.

Maritz Fouchee found guilty

The delicensed midwife maintained her innocence until the end, but was found guilty of 14 charges, including assault and culpable homicide of nine-day-old Noah Von Kloeg, after claims that she did not pay attention to the risk factors of several of her clients at her You&Me birth clinic in Pretoria East.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) regional spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said from 2019 to 2020, Maritz Fouchee would perform midwife duties such as pregnancy check-ups and helping expectant mothers give birth.

“During the pregnancy and birthing process of those women, Fouchee would overlook pregnancy complications in respect of her patients and not refer them to the appropriate specialists,” Mahanjana said.

The former midwife claimed she was capable of performing normal to low-risk birthing. However, she would give the mothers water laced with Cytotec or oxytocin to induce and intensify labour.

Doctors primarily use Cytotec to prevent gastric ulcers, and the body naturally produces oxytocin to stimulate contractions during childbirth and lactation afterwards.

“On 3 April 2019, one of the victims’ labour was induced. She gave birth, and nine days later her baby died due to the complications overlooked by Fouchee,” Mahanjana said.

9-day-old Noah Von Kloeg died in Maritz Fouchee’s care

In 2020, victims reported the midwife to the South African Nursing Council and opened criminal cases against her at Silverton police station.

After investigating, police arrested Maritz Fouchee at her home on 24 June 2024.

Mahanjana said that in court, the accused pleaded not guilty to the charges and denied committing the offences.

The state prosecutor, Adv Jennifer Cronje, however, presented evidence in court from Maritz Fouchee’s daughter, the victims, Professor Priya Soma-Pillay, and Professor Izelle Smuts.

Soma-Pillay and Smutz are both experts from Steve Biko Academic Hospital who compiled detailed medical reports about antenatal care, labour and delivery, and neonatal emergency care.

Mother speaks out

Carien Möller, one of the mothers who testified against Maritz Fouchee, said she was thankful and relieved about the outcome.

“This won’t bring any babies back or correct the damage that has been done. Satan thought he could steal from us, but God has the final say, and the victory is His,” she wrote in an emotional Facebook post.

“Yolande Maritz, you are forgiven if you were found guilty or not. You don’t deserve it, but I also don’t deserve the Lord’s love and salvation. But He gives it to us freely. What you definitely don’t deserve is a place in my heart to make it hard, or black with bitterness because I can’t forgive you. Because I’d like to live my life with a clean heart and a joyful spirit. I know having to go through this was part of my journey. My daughters and I are part of it.”

Möller thanked everyone who fought with her and supported her.

“Thank you for your trust in me. Thank you to each woman who trusted me and walked away from that birthing centre,” she added.

Criminal law expert Cornelia van Graan said the conviction in this case is commendable.

“The manner and effectiveness of this prosecution should set a precedent and serve as a deterrent to any persons committing similar crimes,” she said.

Sentencing set for May

The Acting Director of Public Prosecutions in Gauteng, Advocate Marika Jansen Van Vuuren praised Cronje’s work and said these prosecutions set a precedent that medical officials are not above the law and can face criminal charges.

“She hopes that this judgment provides some justice and closure to the victims and their families,” Mahanjana said.

The court postponed the case to 25 May 2026 for sentencing proceedings.