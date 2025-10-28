Primary school deputy principal allegedly linked to human trafficking, prostitution denied bail

Gana is facing charges of trafficking in persons, sexual exploitation and running an illegal brothel.

A 52-year-old primary school deputy principal, allegedly linked to human trafficking and prostitution, has been denied bail.

Vuyokazi Gana appeared in the East London Magistrate’s court on Monday, 27 October 2025.

Bail

Gana’s bail refusal follows her arrest by the East London Hawks Serious Organised Crime Investigation on 15 October 2025, for the allegation of human trafficking and prostitution involving young women, recruited from the former Transkei region.

Hawks spokesperson Warrant Officer Ndiphiwe Mhlakuvana said Gana made several court appearances in an attempt to be granted bail.

“They were all in vain as she was successfully denied bail by the East London Magistrate’s Court on 27 October 2025. The matter was remanded to 28 November 2025 for further investigation, and she is remanded in custody.”

Intelligence

In September 2023, the Hawks received intelligence information that Gana was allegedly recruiting young women from Qumbu, Mthatha, and Ngqeleni.

The victims were allegedly transported from different areas to East London, where they were ostensibly housed at her residence and coerced into prostitution. An investigation by the Hawks into the matter ensued.

Sexual activities

Mhlakuvana said preliminary investigation revealed that the victims were allegedly engaged in sexual activities with various clients, from whom they received payments.

“The suspect supposedly profited from these illegal activities by charging accommodation fees ranging between R250 and R300 per night, depending on the room. It is further alleged that she personally collected the proceeds or directed the victims to transfer the funds through her bank account.

“A warrant of arrest was authorised for the swift arrest of the suspect. The operation was conducted, which culminated in her arrest in East London on 15 October 2025. Gana is facing charges of trafficking in persons, sexual exploitation and running an illegal brothel,” Mhlakuvana said.

NPA

Mhlakuvana said the Provincial Hawks boss Major General Mboiki Obed Ngwenya lauded the determined efforts by the investigating team and reiterated the Hawks’ obligation to dismantle organised unlawful networks that prey on vulnerable individuals in the province.

