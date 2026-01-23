Psychiatric backlog delays Liebenberg bail decision

Quiet court appearance contrasts past theatrics as Liebenberg’s bail hinges on psychiatric evaluation backlog at Weskoppies hospital amid fraud case.

Louis Liebenberg will have to return to the Bronkhorstspruit Magistrate’s court on 13 February to hear if he is any closer to getting a bed in the Weskoppies psychiatric hospital before he can continue with his bail application involving a multibillion-rand fraud case.

Yesterday, Liebenberg made his first appearance in court this year after he and his wife, Desiree Liebenberg, were arrested at a restaurant at the Benoni Country Club on 22 October, 2024.

They spent their second Christmas behind bars last month. Liebenberg, who was 51st in line for psychiatric assessment, has moved up to 41st in the queue.

Court hears Liebenberg has moved up assessment queue

He is expected to wait two more months to be assessed after he raised his voice at the magistrate in August.

Liebenberg cannot continue his bail application before he has been evaluated in Weskoppies to ensure he is fit to apply for bail and stand trial.

ALSO READ: Diamond dealer Louis Liebenberg’s day in court delayed again

The usually loud and charismatic Liebenberg was reserved during his appearance yesterday and nodded quietly as the case was yet again postponed to next month.

Liebenberg is known for his over-the-top court appearances, when he shouted “Amandla”, or argued with the magistrate and demanded to brief the press.

Last year, Liebenberg appeared in court in February, April, July, August, November and December to apply for bail, without success.

Multiple bail attempts

In November, the Liebenbergs, along with Magdelena Petronella Kleynhans, Helena Dorothea Amy Schulenburg, Adriaan Dewald Strydom, Christelle Badenhorst, Nicolize van Heerden and Walter Niendinger, appeared in the Bronkhorstspruit Magistrate’s Court for charges relating to fraud of more than R4 billion.

Johannes Petrus Badenhorst wasn’t present on the day. The group is expected to return to court on 13 February.

ALSO READ: Louis Liebenberg ‘not a happy chappy’ as wait for Weskoppies evaluation is extended

It is expected that the case will be centralised and transferred to the High Court in Pretoria, where the pre-trial has been scheduled later this year.

The group faces 42 counts of fraud (alternatively theft), five counts of racketeering, six counts of money laundering, and various statutory offences, including contraventions of the Companies Act.

Fraud, racketeering, statutory offences

On 13 February, some accused will probably apply to extend their bail, with court dates set in October and November for the pre-trial.

The Liebenbergs are accused of luring investors into a fake diamond trading scheme, then allegedly using the funds raised for their personal expenses, to buy mines and to register companies.