Pule Mabe pushes to have corruption charges dropped after failed bid, challenges SIU probe

Representations submitted by Mabe and his wife have been dismissed.

Former ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe is pressing ahead with efforts to have fraud and corruption charges against him dropped and is simultaneously contesting a Special Investigating Unit (SIU) probe into a R27 million tuk-tuk tender.

The ex-ANC MP returned to the dock at the Specialised Commercial Crime Court in Palm Ridge on Wednesday, 18 February 2026.

Pule Mabe corruption case

Mabe is being prosecuted together with several others, including his wife, Mmatlhekelo Elsie Mabe, and his business associate, Tinyiko Mahuntsi.

In addition, four former officials from the Gauteng Department of Agriculture and Rural Development are also on trial: Thandeka Mbassa and Matilda Gasela, who previously served as heads of department; ex-chief financial officer (CFO) Abdullah Mohamed Ismail, and former chief director Loyiso Mkwana.

Two companies – KG Media (trading as Enviro-Mobi) and Star Mass Direct (trading as Kariki Media Holdings) – are also facing charges.

The accused, currently out on R30 000 bail each, have been charged with fraud, theft, and contraventions of the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA) and the Prevention of Organised Crime Act (POCA).

The charges arise from a R27 million tender awarded in 2017 to Enviro-Mobi.

The contract required the supply of 200 three-wheeler vehicles for 59 waste pickers employed by the City of Ekurhuleni.

NPA representations

During the last court appearance in August 2025, it was revealed that Mkwana, Mbassa, Mahuntsi, and Mabe, along with his wife, submitted representations to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) – a process that allows accused individuals to request reconsideration of the prosecution and potentially have charges withdrawn.

On Wednesday, state prosecutor Magdeline Montwedi-McLean briefed the court on the status of the defendants’ legal representations.

She reported that Mkwana’s challenge had been rejected, while Mbassa succeeded in having some of her charges reviewed by Gideon Nkoana, head of the Specialised Commercial Crime Unit (SCCU) Gauteng South.

Montwedi-McLean did not provide specific details, highlighting that Mbassa intends to seek a formal review through the office of Gauteng’s Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) in Johannesburg.

Montwedi-McLean also confirmed that Mahuntsi abandoned his application for representations and that all representations submitted by Mabe and his wife were dismissed.

However, the couple on Wednesday morning submitted additional representations to the DPP.

Defence response

Mabe and his wife have also requested further particulars from the state on 29 January, which the prosecutor indicated would be supplied on 27 February.

Gasela, who had not initially filed representations, requested information from the state but was informed that it was unavailable after an extensive search.

She has now indicated that she intends to submit representations to Nkoana for the first time, according to Montwedi-McLean.

Mkwana’s attorney stated that he would not pursue the matter further, while Mbassa’s legal team confirmed her additional representations remain under review.

Gasela’s lawyer told the court that her representations will be filed by 4 March, and Ismail will not be submitting any.

The legal representative for Mabe and his wife confirmed that their escalated representations have already been submitted to the DPP.

SIU challenge

In a further development, Mabe’s legal team revealed that the couple is challenging the 2021 SIU proclamation authorised by President Cyril Ramaphosa at the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg.

The SIU, which seized Mabe’s Steyn City property and luxury car, had investigated the tuk-tuk tender before referring it to the NPA for prosecution.

The lawyer told the court that his clients were awaiting the state’s answering affidavit, expected by Friday, 20 February.

“We are highlighting this simply to indicate that, depending on the outcome of the review application, it may have a bearing on the proceedings before this court.

“Without getting into the matter, these criminal proceedings are as a result of the SIU investigation, which we now seek to review that process.”

The court granted a postponement to 5 May 2026 to allow for the completion of representation processes.

