Western Cape High Court to rule on whether the president can set aside the Section 89 panel report that paved the way for impeachment proceedings.

The Western Cape High Court is expected to hand down judgment in President Cyril Ramaphosa’s application to review and set aside the Section 89 Independent Panel Report into the Phala Phala scandal.

Judgment is reportedly expected on Wednesday, 25 November 2026.

The court reserved judgment in September 2026.

Ramaphosa’s urgent application

Ramaphosa filed an urgent application to halt the Section 89 impeachment proceedings pending the review of the Section 89 Independent Panel report.

This, after the Constitutional Court (ConCourt) ruled in May that the Section 89 panel’s report on the Phala Phala scandal be sent back to parliament, paving the way for an impeachment process against Ramaphosa to proceed.

The ConCourt found that parliament had acted unlawfully when it stopped the impeachment process against Ramaphosa through a vote in December 2022.

Impeachment committee and interdict

The ruling ordered the National Assembly to establish a formal impeachment committee to examine the allegations.

The committee comprises 31 MPs from 16 political parties.

It has since undertaken preparatory work, but its public hearings have not proceeded since Ramaphosa secured an interdict from the High Court on 24 July.

In November 2022, an independent panel appointed by then-National Assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula found that there was prima facie evidence that Ramaphosa may have violated sections 96(2)(a) of the constitution and 34(1) of PRECCA, with the aim of keeping the investigation of the burglary private.

The panel, led by former Chief Justice Sandile Ngcobo, was tasked with investigating whether the president committed an impeachable offence related to the burglary at his Phala Phala game farm in Limpopo in February 2020.

Section 89 panel

In September, MK party legal representative Advocate Dali Mpofu SC argued that the Western Cape High Court lacked jurisdiction to hear Ramaphosa’s application to set aside the Section 89 panel report.

Western Cape Judge President Nolwazi Mabindla-Boqwana and judges Mark Sher and Ncumisa Mayosi heard arguments in Ramaphosa’s review application to set aside the Section 89 independent panel report on the Phala Phala burglary in February 2020.

Mpofu argued against the president’s submission that the report was reviewable, as the panel’s decision was, in effect, final. He said that the president’s submission could not stand as the panel’s decision was not final in effect.

However, Sher challenged Mpofu’s argument.

“It’s not final and binding on the National Assembly. But it is the imperative, necessary jurisdictional step without which an impeachment cannot take place. And once that decision is there, according to the Constitutional Court’s order, there must be an impeachment,” said the judge.

‘No way out’

Mpofu further argued that, on principle, the report Ramaphosa is challenging is not the same as the one that the National Assembly voted on.

As a result, the Western Cape High Court lacked jurisdiction to hear Ramaphosa’s application.

Mpofu further submitted that there was no way out for the president until he answers to the country what the money was doing in his couch. Mpofu argued that Ramaphosa owed it to the nation to explain this fact.