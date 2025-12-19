Rameez Patel sentenced to life for wife’s murder

Patel, who pleaded not guilty at the beginning of the trial in 2016, had been out on R250 000 bail since 2015.

Limpopo businessman Rameez Patel has been sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of his wife, Fatima.

The 38-year-old shot and killed his 28-year-old wife at their Nirvana apartment in Polokwane on 10 April 2015.

Appearing in the Limpopo High Court, sitting in Polokwane, Patel was further sentenced to five years’ imprisonment for unlawful possession of a firearm and three years’ imprisonment for unlawful possession of ammunition.

The court also declared Patel – who pleaded not guilty when the trial began in 2016 – unfit to possess a firearm.

Fatima was found dead in the couple’s apartment more than 10 years ago, following ongoing marital disputes related to Patel’s extramarital affairs.

Evidence dismantles intruder version

According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) regional spokesperson Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi, police evidence in court indicated that there were no signs of forced entry.

Patel initially alleged that intruders were responsible for Fatima’s murder. However, his version later changed and was contradicted by the evidence.

“The court further heard that Patel instructed his younger brother, Razeen, to hide a box containing a firearm at a shop after the murder,” Malabi-Dzhangi said on Friday.

“Razeen testified that the accused threatened to kill him if he disclosed the murder to anyone,” she added.

He later reported the threats and Patel’s confession to the police.

Dr Thakadu Mamashela presented forensic evidence that revealed that Fatima died as a result of a gunshot wound to the head. She had also sustained other injuries before her death.

Officials recovered a cricket bat from the apartment ceiling, which formed part of the state’s case.

Mitigation of sentence

In mitigation of sentence, the defence called clinical psychologist Dr Lebogang Selahle, who recommended house arrest.

However, during cross-examination, Selahle conceded that she was not aware that Patel had already been found guilty, and confirmed that her recommendation could change in light of the conviction.

“She also confirmed that she had not interviewed the children, who are currently in the care of their maternal grandmother and aunt,” Malabi-Dzhangi said.

Patel, who had been out on R250 000 bail since 2015, did not testify in mitigation.

Furthermore, his current wife did not provide any evidence on his behalf.

“In aggravation of sentence, Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions advocate Lethabo Mashiane submitted that life imprisonment was appropriate,” Malabi-Dzhangi said.

Mashiane emphasised that the matter was among the most disturbing cases of femicide.

He said it reflected the country’s ongoing gender-based violence crisis.

Court cites femicide crisis and lack of remorse

Handing down the sentence, Judge Joseph Raulinga noted that sentencing required careful consideration of all relevant factors.

The court found that the accused showed no remorse.

Raulinga also found no reason to deviate from the prescribed minimum sentence.

Welcoming the sentence, the Director of Public Prosecutions in Limpopo, Advocate Ivy Thenga, noted that gender-based violence had been declared a national crisis and said the NPA was encouraged that justice had ultimately been served.

