Randburg Magistrate’s Court prosecutor accused of sexual assault granted bail

It was found that the prosecutor is unlikely to evade trial.

A Randburg prosecutor facing multiple serious charges has been granted bail by the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court.

Dinesh Nandkisoor, a state advocate, appeared in court on Monday, 30 March 2026, for a formal bail application after voluntarily handing himself over to authorities last week.

He has been charged with sexual assault, sexual intimidation, corruption, and defeating the ends of justice.

Allegations

The charges relate to an incident alleged to have occurred on 25 September 2025.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), the complainant had approached the Randburg Magistrate’s Court for assistance with her brother’s legal matter and was directed to Nandkisoor.

The prosecutor allegedly engaged in “inappropriate and indecent conduct” and attempted to force the victim into a sexual act during another meeting in his office.

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The complainant subsequently reported the incident to a community leader the following day.

The two then confronted Nandkisoor together.

Although he denied the accusations, it is alleged that Nandkisoor offered to withdraw the brother’s case in exchange for her silence.

Randburg prosecutor granted bail

On Monday, the court found that there is no likelihood that the prosecutor will evade trial.

“The applicant is fully employed by the National Prosecution Authority. He has a fixed address,” the magistrate said.

The state, in opposing bail, had argued that Nandkisoor could interfere with or intimidate the complainant.

However, the magistrate found insufficient grounds to support the assertion.

“I’ve heard from the prosecution that there is no relationship between the applicant and the complainant.

“The complainant, the way I understand, she just came to Randburg Magistrate’s Court for whatever specific reason to enquire about her brother’s case.

“So as such, there is no relationship per se.”

Nandkisoor was, therefore, granted bail of R3 000.

The matter has been postponed to 7 May 2026, when Nandkisoor is expected to appear in court again.

Separately, the NPA has initiated internal disciplinary processes against him, eNCA reported.

The case is currently before the bargaining council, where a hearing is reportedly scheduled for 14 April.

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