‘He will find me dead’: Alleged rape victim makes emotional plea against Shadrack Sibiya getting bail

Both alleged victims described the emotional toll of the case.

Warning: This article contains details that some readers may find upsetting.

The alleged victims in the rape and sexual grooming case against former deputy national police commissioner Shadrack Sibiya have urged the court to keep him behind bars, saying his release on bail would leave them fearing for their lives and the safety of their families.

The concerns were outlined in victim statements read out by state prosecutor Velile Makasana during continued bail proceedings at the Randburg Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday, 14 October 2026.

Magistrate Hleziphi Mkhasibe had directed the state to obtain affidavits from the complainants to assist the court in considering Sibiya’s bail application.

Both alleged victims described the emotional toll of the case and raised concerns about what could happen if the former senior police official were released from custody.

Victims speak out as Shadrack Sibiya seeks bail in rape, sexual grooming case

The 16-year-old complainant, identified as ZM, told the court that she was under witness protection and had met with the investigating officer, Sergeant Nokukhanya Ndlovu, on Tuesday, 13 October.

According to her statement, the meeting focused on her feelings about the possibility of Sibiya being granted bail.

“As she was talking to me, my anxiety levels went high, and I became afraid. Anxiety is what I feel every day ever since the case commenced.

“This is based on the knowledge that Ntate [Mr] Sibiya is a senior police officer and has made threats to my father,” her affidavit reads.

ZM said the alleged threats had left her feeling “very unsafe” and “uncomfortable” at the prospect of Sibiya being released.

She also expressed concern that her family could face further danger, saying she would hold herself responsible if anything happened to them because she had reported the matter.

“I feel my entire family will be exposed to more danger and I would blame myself as I am the one who reported the matter.”

The teenager is the daughter of Sibiya’s alleged former bodyguard and driver, referred to in court as Mr M.

Sibiya is accused of sexually grooming her, which he has denied.

The father’s own statement alleged that Sibiya threatened to “wipe out” his family after he reported him to the police.

18-year-old alleges fears of further harm

The second complainant, an 18-year-old identified as MC, also expressed fears for her life should Sibiya be released from custody.

In her affidavit, MC stated that she had struggled with suicidal thoughts since the alleged rape incident, which reportedly took place on 16 May 2026.

“I have also told Sergeant Ndlovu that I wouldn’t wait for any future torture should he be released on bail because something worse than what he had done could happen.

“He will therefore find me dead already as I have already suffered enough.

“I want the state to know that my trust in the justice system would be betrayed as I would be exposed to the worst situation,” the alleged victim said in her statement.

MC further alleged that a friend told her the defence had approached her to make a statement contradicting her evidence, but she refused.

“This is the kind of interference that is currently at play with such a sensitive case.

“My friends and family know how I suffer as a result of the incident that I did not invite. I worry about their safety as much as I do with mine.”

The complainant said the safety concerns had affected her daily life, limiting her movements and activities, as well as those of her friends.

“The same fears that I had when I was initially scared to report the matter have since played out.

“My movements and activities are limited, and I wish this can come to an end,” she said.

Charges

Sibiya faces charges of sexual grooming, human trafficking, rape and contravention of the Firearms Control Act.

This followed his arrest at The Grand strip club in Sandton on 21 September 2026.

The state alleges that he sexually groomed ZM, with explicit material involving the minor allegedly exchanged through WhatsApp between 20 July and 3 August 2026.

The charge sheet further states Sibiya allegedly gave an 18-year-old girl alcohol before she lost consciousness and was raped at the Garden Court Hotel in Sandton.

Sibiya, who resigned from the South African Police Service (Saps) on 12 October, has claimed the alleged rape victim consented to sex.