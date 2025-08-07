‘Rats as big as cats’: Louis Liebenberg sent to psychiatric hospital [VIDEO]

Liebenberg accused the magistrate of being biased and of enjoying the media attention on the case.

Alleged Ponzi scheme kingpin Louis Liebenberg has been sent to a psychiatric hospital for 30 days.

This comes after the Bronkhorspruit Magistrate’s Court referred the notorious diamond dealer for evaluation during his bail application after a heated debate with the magistrate and various accusations.

His rant included comments on bullying, prison abuse, white bread for his gout, the Bible and making various accusations against the magistrate, the court and even the minister of correctional services.

“You know Groenewald talks a bit retarded, you can hear it’s him, you can clearly hear it’s him. He said, ‘Give that man a hard time in prison’,” he said.

[WATCH] The court orders that alleged diamond scammer Louis Liebenberg be referred to Weskoppies Hospital for psychiatric observation for 30 days. It also orders Legal Aid SA to provide him with a lawyer. #Newzroom405 pic.twitter.com/ihumSHMtLq August 7, 2025

‘Rats bigger than cats’

He also complained about conditions in the C-Max prison, where inmates were held at the Kgoši Mampuru II Correctional Centre in Pretoria, claiming that there were rats bigger than cats in the basement cells.

“They run over your body at night; that happens.”

The court ordered that Liebenberg be referred to Weskoppies Hospital for psychiatric observation, and also ordered Legal Aid South Africa to provide him with a lawyer.

Bail application

A visibly upset Liebenberg listened to the magistrate as she delivered the orders.

“Currently, the bail application is not progressing because you are not focused on the bail application; you are focused on other opinions of your own. So it is this court’s responsibility to ensure that you understand the court proceedings and what is at stake at your bail application.”

Observation by Weskoppies Hospital

The magistrate said the court has also not received any clear indication from Liebenberg whether he wanted Legal Aid or not.

“You have certain requirements from the Legal Aid board, which is also to your disadvantage. Therefore, the court is making two orders today. The first one in terms of section 77, one is to be referred to Weskoppies [Hospital] for observation for 30 days for the court to be certain that you understand the court proceedings.

“Secondly, the court is ordering Legal Aid South Africa to provide you with a legal representative,” the magistrate said.

Verbal exchange

When asked if he understood what was said, Liebenberg asked if he could appeal the decision, but the magistrate replied that he could not.

Liebenberg told the magistrate that he wanted her removed from the matter. “On what grounds?” she asked

“You are not objective. I don’t feel I will have a fair hearing in front of you,” Liebenberg responded, before pointing out that the doctor had found him to be compos mentis (mentally competent).

The magistrate told Liebenberg he could brief his Legal Aid lawyer to lodge an application for her recusal, but he insisted that he would not use their services.

Multiple charges against Liebenberg and co-accused

Liebenberg, his wife, Desiree Liebenberg, Magdelena Petronella Kleynhans, Johannes Petrus Badenhorst, Helena Dorothea Amy Schulenburg, Adriaan Dewald Strydom, Christelle Badenhorst, Nicolize van Heerden and Walter Niendinger are accused of more than R4 billion in fraud.

They face 42 counts of fraud (alternatively theft), five counts of racketeering, six counts of money laundering and various statutory offences, including contraventions of the Companies Act.

