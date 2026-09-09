‘State’s case is very weak’: Defence lawyer shows CCTV footage as fourth suspect joins Reiger Park shooting matter

Defence lawyers presented CCTV footage they claim shows one accused was at home during the deadly Reiger Park shooting.

Three of the four men linked to the murder of four people in Reiger Park, including two police officers, are expected back in the dock on 23 September.

Regan Cheslin Collis, 23, Jamal Meyer, 24, and Elvino Levert Crafford, 27, returned to the Boksburg Magistrate’s Court for their ongoing bail hearing on Tuesday, and were joined by a fourth suspect, Mcfoolen Ford, 26.

Collis, Meyer and Crafford face four counts of murder, attempted murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances and unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition in connection with the 7 August shooting in Ekurhuleni.

Ford made his first appearance on Tuesday after he was arrested for alleged possession of an illegal firearm and ammunition on 4 September.

His case was postponed to 21 September for bail application and to allow him to consult with his legal representation.

Anti-gang unit officers Constables Thapelo Tlomatsana and Sphiwe Sibeko were killed in the shooting, along with two women, Roleen Lessing and Jaydin Margerman.

During the hearing, defence attorney Samkelo Kuzani presented CCTV footage which he said was evidence that Collis was at home with friends during the shooting, which happened outside the yard.

Watch Kuzani present the footage here:

WATCH: Defence presents CCTV footage obtained from Regan Collis' house on the day two Anti-Gang Unit members were killed while responding to the shooting incident of two women. KH



KayaNews https://t.co/0h5hWIFdap pic.twitter.com/i72BB8gAnZ — Kaya News (@KayaNews) September 8, 2026

The state’s ‘very weak’ case

Kuzani told the court that the state made an “error in law” which makes their case “very weak”.

He was referring to Collis’ retracted confession to the killings, which the accused claimed was made out of fear of dying from torture by the police.

“There is no confession statement that was made by applicant number one (Collis) in the presence of the magistrate,” Kuzani said.

“Because if one, your worship, speaks of a confession, for it to be admissible before the court, the confession must have been reduced into writing, in the presence of a magistrate. That hasn’t been done in this case.”

He questioned the idea that Collis would have such blatant disregard of the law, to the extent of shooting police officers and two other people right outside his yard.

The state is opposing bail and insists that witness information linked Collis to the case.