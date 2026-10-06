Reiger Park shooting: Two accused to remain in custody as two others get R5k bail

All four accused have denied involvement in the Reiger Park murders.

Two of the four men facing murder charges over the deadly Reiger Park shooting will remain behind bars after the Boksburg Magistrate’s Court refused their bail applications.

Regan Cheslin Collis, 23, and Jamal Meyer, 24, were denied bail on Tuesday, 6 October 2026, while their co-accused, Elvino Levert Crafford, 27, and McFoolen Ford, 26, were granted bail of R5 000 each.

The four men are accused of being involved in the 7 August 2026 shooting in Reiger Park, Ekurhuleni, in which four people were killed.

Among the dead were anti-gang unit (AGU) constables Thapelo Tlomatsana and Siphiwe Sibeko.

Two women, Roleen Lessing and Jaydin Margerman, were also killed.

The accused face four counts of murder, attempted murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances and unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition.

All four accused have denied involvement in the killings and told the court they were elsewhere when the shooting occurred.

Their versions included various alibis, while the court also heard disputed evidence relating to CCTV footage.

Bail judgment in Reiger Park shooting case

The magistrate dealt with each accused’s bail application separately, taking into account the evidence placed before the court as well as the potential risks associated with their release.

Collis had told the court that he had complied with his previous bail conditions and attended his court appearances in three other criminal matters pending against him.

“He has stated further that while on bail in other matters, he has religiously attended court and if he is considered a candidate to be admitted into bail, he can afford an amount of R2 000,” the presiding officer said.

However, the court heard evidence that Collis had allegedly threatened witnesses who had appeared in one of his other cases.

It was also alleged that Collis confessed to the killings, although he disputed the circumstances surrounding the statement, claiming that it was obtained under duress.

Accused of withholding information

Meyer maintained that he was at home when the shooting happened and only travelled to the scene afterwards.

The magistrate, however, found that the state had presented a strong prima facie case against him.

The court also took issue with information Meyer allegedly failed to disclose regarding another criminal matter.

“There is a matter which was not placed [on record] where you are implicated with applicant one [Collis].”

Crafford also relied on an alibi, telling the court that he was at home at the time of the shooting.

His mother was initially expected to support his version, but she did not.

“The court will mention that the third applicant abandoned his alibi witness, the mother.

“He further stated that the state’s case against him is weak as he is not associated with the alleged commission of these charges.”

Dispute over circumstances of arrest

Ford’s bail application focused partly on the circumstances of his arrest on 4 September.

He told the court that he had been helping a woman move house when he was arrested after police allegedly discovered a firearm at the property.

Ford denied that the house belonged to him and claimed the firearm had been found inside one of its rooms.

“He indicated that the house was not his place of residence,” the magistrate said.

Ford further alleged that he was assaulted and tortured at Germiston Police Station before being forced to confess.

Reiger Park community raises concerns

The court also considered the reaction of the Reiger Park community, where residents have expressed strong opposition to the suspects being released on bail.

The magistrate highlighted that the community was “up in arms” and had approached the court for protection through a petition calling for the four accused to remain behind bars.

“The court is well aware of the prevailing climate in Reiger Park, where communities are tired and in distress because of the violent crime and gangsterism.”

Despite the community concerns, the magistrate stressed the need to consider the circumstances of each accused individually when deciding whether bail should be granted.

In the end, Collis and Meyer were ordered to remain in custody after the court found that they had failed to provide sufficient grounds for their release.

The court cited the alleged threats against witnesses in Collis’s case and the strength of the state’s case against Meyer.

Crafford and Ford were released on R5 000 bail each, with conditions imposed by the court.

More arrests

State prosecutor Matthews Rampyapedi told the court that the investigation was still ongoing and that additional arrests could follow.

“There are other suspects that are outstanding in this matter,” Rampyapedi told the court.

He requested that the matter be postponed to allow investigators more time to complete outstanding work.

The state advocate added that firearm and cartridge ballistic analysis, obtaining one witness statement, facial comparison of the CCTV footage and forensic reports of the videos were outstanding.

The case has been postponed to 1 December.