Repeat offender gets 15 year jail sentence for Gqeberha Christmas Day murder

'The pattern demonstrates a persistent and profound disregard for the sanctity of human life and the authority of law.'

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has secured a 15‑year effective prison sentence against 57-year-old repeat offender Donoven Carolus, who gunned down Elston Bain and tried to kill his friend on Christmas Day 2024 in Gqeberha’s gang‑ridden Jacksonville township.

Additionally, the Gqeberha Regional Court on Thursday sentenced Carolus, who was out on parole for another murder, to seven years for unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition. The sentences were ordered to run concurrently with the 15 years for murder and attempted murder, taken as one for the purposes of sentencing.

Murders

The court heard that Bain went to his friend’s place to wish him a merry Christmas. He was in the car with another friend and his sister. As he was exiting his vehicle at Brasilwood Street, he was approached by the Carolus, who shot him in the head without saying a word.

When Bain’s friend got out of the car, Carolus shot at him too, before fleeing the scene.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson, Luxolo Tiyali, said Bain’s sister and the friend managed to identify the shooter.

“The shooter remained at large until 05 January 2025, when the deceased’s sister saw him casually walking past the local Bethelsdorp Police Station. She immediately informed the police, describing him by his visible facial scar as his brother’s shooter, and he was arrested.”

Trial

During trial, Carolus pleaded not guilty and called his wife as his alibi witness.

However, the overwhelming evidence was the complainant in the attempted murder charge, the sister of the deceased, as well as the ballistic report linking the firearm to the crime.

Addressing the court on sentence, Regional Court Prosecutor Cheswin King revealed that Carolus had previously been convicted and sentenced for two murders.

“The pattern demonstrates a persistent and profound disregard for the sanctity of human life and the authority of law.

“How many lives must be placed at risk, and how many opportunities for rehabilitation must fail before the interests of society are given their proper weight?”, the prosecutor asked the court, while arguing for 25 years’ imprisonment.

Sentence

Tiyali said the court, however, found that the convict’s advanced age as well as his chronic medical condition were compelling exceptional circumstances for deviation from the prescribed minimum sentence.

Welcoming the outcome, Director of Public Prosecutions in the Eastern Cape, Advocate Samkelo Mtwana, said the sentence demonstrates the criminal justice system’s firm stance against violent crime and lawlessness.