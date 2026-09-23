Robbery and kidnapping accused TMPD officer granted bail

The complainant was allegedly held captive before being released in Wonderboom more than 10 days later.

A Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD) official has been granted bail after he was arrested in connection with a robbery and kidnapping incident.

Tukiso Brian Makgolane appeared before the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court this week on charges of robbery with aggravating circumstances and kidnapping.

He was granted R3 000 bail and the matter was postponed to 2 December for further investigation.

Driver allegedly abducted after traffic stop

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) regional spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said Makgolane allegedly pulled a driver over along the R80 highway on 4 July, and the man was robbed and kidnapped soon after.

Mahanjana said the driver, who had been travelling with his friends, was allegedly instructed to exit the vehicle after being pulled over.

“According to the allegations, while the complainant was standing with the accused, three men approached, produced firearms, and instructed him to get back into his vehicle,” the NPA spokesperson said on Friday.

“The three men then drove away with the complainant, leaving the accused at the scene.”

The alleged kidnappers then instructed the complainant to drop off his friend at a certain street in Pretoria.

They then drove to an unknown house in Pretoria, where the driver was allegedly held against his will.

“It is further alleged that the complainant’s family was contacted and a ransom demand, for an undisclosed amount, was made in exchange for his release,” Mahanjana said.

The man was allegedly released and dropped off in a veld in Wonderboom on 17 July.

Mahanjana said the driver walked to the nearest petrol station, where he sought assistance.

He was later picked up by his brother.

They reported the incident to the police on the same day he was released.

Makgolane handed himself to the police on 17 September following investigations.

“During the bail proceedings, the state did not oppose the accused’s release on bail, as he was not considered a flight risk,” Mahanjana said.

“The court found that his release was in the interests of justice…”