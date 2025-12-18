Robbery and murder parolee sentenced for another brutal murder of woman

The subject of parole and bail has always been contentious, and it is reignited with every parolee who reoffends.

In former police minister Bheki Cele’s words, the “animal called parole” has struck again, and a 22-year-old woman is the victim.

In September, the Department of Correctional Services (DCS) revealed in a response to a written parliamentary question that for every 10 prisoners granted parole in the last three years, a ratio of 3.8 parolees returned to prison.

In the last three financial years, 46 627 offenders were granted parole, with 18 052 parolees returning to prison.

Of the 18 052 parole violators, 6 061 were rearrested in the last three years; 624 for rape, 493 for murder and 3 118 for robbery and theft-related charges.

Parolee sentenced

In the latest case, parolee Mabhuti Mabra Mbili, a 35-year-old man from the Eastern Cape, was sentenced to life in prison for the murder of his girlfriend.

In May 2024, the lifeless body of a young woman was discovered by a shepherd in the mountainous area of Tsengiwe Administrative Area.

According to NPA regional spokesperson Luxolo Tyali, the body was found decapitated, with the head severed from the torso. The deceased was later identified as the accused’s girlfriend.

“During the investigation, a photograph depicting the deceased in the company of two males circulated on social media. This assisted the police in narrowing their investigation, which led to the arrest of the accused. Following his arrest, the accused led police officers to a location where the severed head of the deceased was recovered,” said Tyali on Wednesday.

“In aggravation of sentence, State Prosecutor Odwa Mmeli argued that life imprisonment was the only appropriate sentence, given the gruesome and brutal way the offence was committed. She submitted that the deceased suffered an exceptionally violent death at the hands of the accused.

“The prosecutor further highlighted the accused’s violent disposition, pointing to his previous convictions for murder and robbery. At the time of committing this offence, the accused was out on parole. Mmeli also emphasised that the matter ranks among the most shocking incidents of femicide, reflecting the deepening national crisis of gender-based violence in the country.”

The Cala Magistrate’s Court further declared Mbili unfit to possess a firearm.

Bheki Cele on bail and parole

Cele appeared before parliament’s ad hoc committee investigating allegations by KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi in October.

In addition to the evidence he gave, Cele called on lawmakers to rethink the laws governing parole and bail.

He said parole and bail went against the work of the police.

“I would love to add on this thing of bail. There is another animal called parole, there’s another big animal, where people, I’m told, are released on good behaviour in prison,” Cele told the committee.

“I don’t know why you would have good behaviour in prison, because you are in prison. So you behave because you are in prison. We can get the numbers, but the numbers are quite bad, [for] the repeat offenders of the parolees. So both parolees and the bail, they need to be looked [at] very, very [closely].

“Honourable chair. There is an argument that there are not too many criminals that are running amok among South Africans. But the problem of the courts and correctional service is the resupply of the criminals, that they come back. And sometimes, by the way, we are victims of our success.

“When I was there, honourable members, there were three bouts of parole under Minister Lamola. At one time, there were 14 000. At the other time, there were 9 000 parolees at a go.”

Revenge

Cele said some of these parolees get released and go after those who helped get them arrested and sentenced.

“It’s an issue that when you follow them, you find them, some of them going back, having done the worst things and the original things that they have done, but also most of them are found for the revenge, that they go back to those people that were witnesses and say they’ve been imprisoned and come back to them.

“I’m not saying that people must die in prison, but if there is a way of checking and thoroughly checking on the parole, they should be so.

“But when it comes to bail, I think the laws are there. There is this Schedule 6. If I’m not mistaken, the lawyers will help you. I’m told that, in Schedule 6, you don’t get the bail, especially if you are second Schedule 6. So there are the laws that are there.

“But one thing that keeps cropping up with the bail is corruption. The magistrates are not very sympathetic to the work of the police. So, if we can enhance those laws, let’s do. But the laws are there. I hope people that are there to implement those laws can do the best.”

