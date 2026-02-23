Robert Mugabe’s son to remain behind bars, bail hearing set for March

Bellarmine Mugabe is facing charges of attempted murder and defeating the ends of justice.

Bellarmine Chatunga Mugabe will be made to wait another week before seeking release.

The son of former Zimbabwean president Robert Mugabe and his co-accused, Tobias Tamirepi Matonhodze, have been charged with attempted murder and defeating the ends of justice.

The pair appeared at the Alexandra Magistrate’s Court on Monday, 23 February.

The National Prosecuting Authority confirmed the state requested a seven-day postponement to verify outstanding information.

The matter was postponed until 3 March when the pair are expected to submit their bail applications.

The men were arrested last week Thursday after a shooting involving a staff member at the Mugabe residence in Hyde Park.

Police have been searching for the weapon alleged to have been used in the shooting, but have so far been unsuccessful.

Speaking to the media outside the court on Monday, the accused’s lawyer Sinenhlanhla Mnguni declined to comment on any family relations that the men may share.

WATCH: Bellarmine Chatunga Mugabe and Tobias Mugabe Matonhodze in the Alexandra Magistrate’s Court.

Awaiting contents of docket

Mnguni said they would study the contents of the docket before formulating an approach to the bail application for Mugabe and his co-accused.

“Let’s waiti until we are at a point where we can address the courts with regards to the facts. At this stage we can’t comment on our client’s version [of events],” said Mnguni on Monday.

Mugabe reportedly collapsed twice while in custody over the weekend, with his lawyer remaining tight-lipped.

“We weren’t present so we can’t really speak to what transpired and anything incidental to that,” said Mnguni.

AfriForum Private Prosecutions Unit spokesperson Barry Bateman stated that the unit had a special interest in the case due to existing dispute with Mugabe’s mother, Grace.

“[The unit] is monitoring developments. Grace Mugabe is wanted on an active arrest warrant for the alleged assault of Gabriella Engels. The unit represents Engels,” Bateman confirmed on X.

