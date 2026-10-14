Rosemary Ndlovu and Nomsa Mudau sentenced to 10 years after failed murder plot

Rosemary Ndlovu and Nomsa Mudau were sentenced to 10 years for a 2018 plot to murder Mudau's husband for insurance.

Former police officers Rosemary Ndlovu, already serving six life sentences, and Nomsa Mudau have been sentenced to 10 years for a 2018 plot to murder Mudau’s husband.

The Kempton Park Magistrate’s Court handed Ndlovu and Nomsa a 10-year direct imprisonment sentence after the court found them guilty of incitement to commit murder.

10-year sentence for plot to murder Mudau’s husband

The duo were convicted and sentenced for a 2018 plot to murder Nomsa’s husband Justice Mudau for insurance payouts.

Ndlovu is already serving six life sentences after being sentenced in November 2021 for the murders of five family members and her partner. The former police officer also committed those murders for financial gain through life insurance and funeral policy payouts.

According to the state, for this case, Ndlovu approached a man who was previously involved in her family member’s murders and requested him to assist Nomsa in killing her husband.

“Further investigations led by Captain Kheswa Mabunda revealed that Ndlovu informed the man that Mudau would contact him directly to discuss the planned killing,” National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Magaboke Mohlatlole said.

Mudau requested hitmen to kill her husband

Nomsa and the men in Thembisa then had several phone calls and meetings. During these engagements, she requested that the men kill her husband, claiming that Justice was abusive and a cheater.

Mohlatlole added that the wife intended to pay the men after claiming insurance benefits following her husband’s death.

“The men later alerted Justice Mudau to the plot. He subsequently reported the matter to the South African Police Service (Saps), leading to the arrest of Ndlovu and Mudau,” he said.

Senior State Advocate Riana Williams argued in aggravation of sentence that Ndlovu and Nomsa’s offence was especially serious because they were serving police officers at the time, tasked with enforcing the law and defending the public.

Williams also told the court that neither of the accused had shown remorse, and Nomsa was married to the intended victim, and she has repeatedly plotted his death with the men.

“Even after one of the men stopped communicating with her, Mudau persisted and insisted that the plan be carried out,” Mohlatlole said.

Ndlovu sentence to run concurrently with sentences she’s already serving

The court sentenced both accused to 10 years’ direct imprisonment. It ruled that Ndlovu’s latest 10-year sentence run concurrently with the sentence she is currently serving.

“The NPA welcomes the sentence as a demonstration that those who plan, encourage, or incite the murder of another person will be held accountable, irrespective of whether the intended killing is ultimately carried out,” the NPA said.

“The case is particularly disturbing because the accused were police officers at the time of the offence, occupying positions that demanded that they uphold the law and protect the public.”

Mohlatlole emphasised that no person entrusted with enforcing the law is above it.

“The NPA will continue to prosecute without fear, favour or prejudice those who abuse positions of public trust to facilitate or encourage serious criminal conduct,” he concluded.