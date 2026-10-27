SA national security threat averted: Mozambican mortar bomb smuggler jailed

Officials identified a suspicious object hidden inside the accused's travel bag.

A 26-year-old Mozambican national who attempted to bring a military-grade explosive device into South Africa through the Lebombo Port of Entry, which posed a threat to national security, has been sentenced to 10 years’ direct imprisonment.

Antonio Charles Mugabe appeared before the Boschfontein Regional Court on Monday, 26 October 2026, where he pleaded guilty to charges of possession, transportation and importation of an explosive device into South Africa.

Cross-border crime

The Hawks have described it as a major victory against cross-border crime and a stern warning to criminals exploiting the country’s borders.

The conviction stems from an incident on 23 August 2026 at the Lebombo Port of Entry in Komatipoort, where a joint border security operation involving the South African Police Service (Saps) and the South African Revenue Service (SARS) intercepted the dangerous device before it could enter the country.

During routine screening and inspections of travellers arriving from Mozambique, officials identified a suspicious object hidden inside Mugabe’s travel bag.

Mortar bomb

A search revealed a 60mm mortar bomb, a military-grade explosive device that authorities said posed a serious threat to public safety and national security.

The Hawks’ Serious Organised Crime Investigation unit in Nelspruit subsequently took over the investigation, leading to Mugabe’s successful prosecution and conviction.

Welcoming the sentence, Mpumalanga Hawks Provincial Head Major General Nico Gerber praised the coordinated efforts of law enforcement agencies involved in the case.

“This sentence is a decisive victory for justice and a stern warning to anyone who seeks to use our borders as conduits for dangerous weapons and explosives,” said Gerber.

“The interception of a military-grade mortar bomb at one of our country’s busiest ports of entry prevented a potentially devastating threat from entering our communities.”

Protecting SA

Gerber said the successful operation demonstrated law enforcement authorities’ commitment to protecting South Africans from dangerous criminal activity.

“Those who engage in the illegal movement of explosives must know that the Hawks, together with our law enforcement and prosecution partners, will relentlessly pursue them, dismantle their criminal activities and ensure that they face the full might of the law,” he said.

“Border security remains a priority, and we will continue to act decisively against individuals whose actions endanger the safety, security and stability of South Africa.”

The Hawks said the case highlights their ongoing commitment to combating serious organised crime and preventing dangerous explosives and weapons from finding their way into South African communities.