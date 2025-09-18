5 SANDF members caught with illicit cigarettes granted bail

The defence force members face charges of possession of illicit cigarettes, possession of ammunition, and defeating the ends of justice.

The five South African National Defence Force (SANDF) members who appeared in the Musina Magistrate’s Court in connection with illicit cigarettes have been granted R5 000 bail each.

Macdonald Tshabadira, 28; Waydon Peterson, 29; Khuliso Tshivhenga, 42; Khodani Abel Maphukhumela, 29; and Evah Mmaphuthi Modisa, 39, appeared briefly in the Limpopo court on Thursday, following their arrest on Tuesday morning.

SANDF members charged alongside Zimbabwean nationals

They face charges of possession of illicit cigarettes, possession of ammunition, and defeating the ends of justice.

The SANDF members appeared alongside two Zimbabwean nationals, Livhuwani Mutavhatsindi, 27, and Perfious Chauke, 27, who face additional charges under the Immigration Act.

Mutavhatsindi and Chauke were remanded in custody without bail.

Unauthorised raid and raided rooms

The seven accused were arrested during a joint operation by military police, military intelligence and the South African Police Service (Saps) after boxes of illicit cigarettes from an unauthorised raid were found hidden in their rooms.

“It is alleged that on 16 September 2025, at Artonvilla base (known as Sediba Sa Tlou), the SANDF members intercepted a group of smugglers in possession of 24 master boxes of Remington Gold cigarettes worth an estimated R300 000,” National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) regional spokesperson Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi said in a statement.

The soldiers reportedly fired shots at the smugglers, which forced them to abandon the boxes.

“The accused allegedly declared only 18 boxes to the South African Revenue Service (Sars) customs, while the remaining six boxes were hidden in their rooms at the base,” she added.

Malabi-Dzhangi said officers – who were alerted to the discrepancy – searched the premises and found the undeclared boxes concealed under the defence force members’ beds.

Police also found the two Zimbabweans hiding at the base.

SANDF slams members’ conduct

SANDF spokesperson Prince Tshabalala said the accused initially attempted to obstruct the investigation and deny access to the premises.

“However, after engagement with senior SANDF officers, the search was successfully conducted,” Tshabalala said.

He added that the conduct of the arrested soldiers undermines the integrity of the SANDF.

“The SANDF will cooperate fully with Saps, Sars and other law enforcement agencies to ensure that justice is served.”

The case was postponed to 14 November for further investigation.

