Sangoma dispute lands Gauteng cop behind bars for husband’s murder

Ballistic evidence showed the fatal shots were fired from a distance, contradicting the accused's claim of an accidental discharge.

The Gauteng police sergeant who murdered her husband over a sangoma visit dispute has been sentenced to 17 years’ direct imprisonment.

Appearing in the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria, Kate Lindiwe Hlongwane, 47, was sentenced for murdering 40-year-old Russel Hlongwane – the father of their three children.

The former police officer was attached to Dube Police Station under Visible Policing.

Dispute after sangoma visit

According to National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) regional spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana, evidence presented in court revealed that Kate had visited a sangoma on 27 January 2024.

Russel was then alerted by the vehicle tracking system that the family car was in a high-risk area.

“He drove to the location and found Hlongwane consulting with the sangoma,” Mahanjana said.

“He instructed her to return home, and they drove back separately to their residence in Soshanguve Extension 7.”

The court heard that when the husband arrived home later that evening, he confronted his wife about her visit, and the couple started arguing.

Russel told her that he would take her to his parents’ home “to learn discipline,” the court heard.

Mahanjana said the couple began loading Kate’s clothes into their vehicle and drove off together.

ALSO READ: Limpopo killer cop jailed for murder of colleague

Fatal shooting in early hours

When they returned to their home in the early hours of the morning, Kate shot her husband multiple times with her service pistol.

The NPA spokesperson said the family’s domestic worker went outside to investigate after hearing the car return and gunshots shortly after.

“She encountered [Kate], who ignored her inquiries about her husband’s whereabouts,” Mahanjana said.

“The domestic worker continued searching and found the deceased lying outside the gate near a neighbour’s house, bleeding heavily.”

A neighbour who had also heard the gunshots rushed the victim to Akasia Hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Police arrested Kate on 28 January 2024, and the matter was referred to the Independent Police Investigative Directorate for investigation.

State rejects accidental discharge claim

In court, Kate pleaded not guilty, claiming the firearm discharged accidentally during a struggle with her husband.

However, state advocate Vongani Khoza presented expert ballistic evidence which contradicted her version.

“The ballistic expert, trained in distance determination and wound analysis, testified that the shots were fired from a distance, disproving the accused’s claim and proving the state’s case beyond a reasonable doubt,” Mahanjana said.

ALSO READ: Springs woman sentenced to life for partner’s murder

During sentencing proceedings, the former sergeant requested leniency through her legal representative.

She argued that she was a first-time offender, a mother of three minor children, and had been in custody since her arrest.

However, Khoza argued for a sentence that would send a strong message to society.

Khoza said the accused showed no remorse and had committed a serious act of domestic violence, a crime prevalent in the country.

He further argued that as a trained police official, she used her service firearm to shoot and kill her husband multiple times.

Khoza also said the incident caused deep division between the two families, resulting in her family not attending the Russel’s funeral.

‘Conflicts must be resolved respectfully’

Delivering judgment, Judge Papi Mosopa agreed with the state that Kate had not demonstrated remorse, noting that even after conviction, she did not apologise to her husband’s family.

“Although the court deviated from the prescribed minimum sentence, the judge stated that the imposed sentence serves not only to punish [Kate] but also to send a clear message that conflicts must be resolved respectfully and lawfully, without resorting to domestic violence,” Mahanjana said.

“The NPA welcomes the sentence and remains committed to holding perpetrators of domestic violence accountable, irrespective of their position or profession.”

NOW READ: Ex-national police commissioner Phahlane loses appeal to get job back