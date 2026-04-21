Saps in crisis: Top cop Masemola in court in connection with R360m tender linked to ‘Cat’ Matlala

There are also calls for President Cyril Ramaphosa to take action and suspend Masemola even before he appears in court.

It’s a pivotal week for law enforcement and police leadership in South Africa as National Police Commissioner General Fannie Masemola makes his first court appearance.

Masemola is expected to appear in the Pretoria Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, 21 April 2026.

Charges

The country’s top cop is set to be formally charged in connection with the R360 million South African Police Service (Saps) health services tender awarded to criminally accused businessman Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala.

Masemola faces criminal charges linked to alleged breaches of the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA).

Arrest

The Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (Idac) arrested Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala and his co-accused on charges of corruption, fraud and contravention of the PFMA, relating to the irregular awarding of a R360 million Saps contract.

Masemola was served with a summons to appear in court over this matter.

Concerns about the R360 million tender began to emerge just three months after it was awarded in June 2024 to Matlala’s company, Medicare24 Tshwane District.

At least 15 police officers, along with Matlala, have been charged with fraud, corruption and money laundering in connection with the same contract.

The summons sparked confusion, with speculation about Masemola’s alleged wrongdoing and questions over why he had to appear in court rather than being formally charged.

Masemola dismissed assertions that he was served with a summons for wrongdoing, describing it as a “normal process”.

Suspension

There are also calls for President Cyril Ramaphosa to take action and suspend Masemola even before he appears in court.

Last month, Ramaphosa said he would soon announce the fate of Masemola.

Speaking on the sidelines of his visit to a housing project in the Free State, Ramaphosa said he is still busy consulting.

“I am having conversations with the various people who are involved in the security cluster, and we will be making an announcement soon about what I am going to do. So it will be coming soon. Watch this space.”

Concerns

Ramaphosa said he is “concerned”.

“I am concerned about the instability that we’ve had, and all that is being aired at the ad hoc committee in the Madanga Commission. It is most concerning, and it should concern all of us.

“And in many ways, that is why I appointed the commission, so that all the truth may come out, so that we can turn a new page when it comes to policing.

“What has been aired is disturbing, but we now need to move forward on a completely new page, appoint people who are going to serve the people of South Africa, and who are going to secure the lives of the people of South Africa,” Ramaphosa said.

Earlier, acting police minister Firoz Cachalia said he would meet with Ramaphosa regarding Masemola, adding that he has not been suspended despite the DA calling for the national commissioner to be placed on precautionary suspension, similar to the action taken against Deputy National Commissioner Shadrack Sibiya.