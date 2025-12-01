Self-proclaimed prophet jailed for murder of mother and daughter

The self-proclaimed prophet denied that he murdered the mother and daughter and was remanded in custody until his trial.

Warning: This article contains graphic descriptions of abuse, which may be upsetting or triggering for some readers.

The Limpopo High Court sitting in Polokwane has sentenced a self-proclaimed prophet to three life terms for the murder of a mother and daughter.

Mothupi Tjale Tau, 36, from Brooklyn in the Sekhukhune District, was on trial for the murders, two counts of kidnapping, rape, robbery with aggravating circumstances and assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm.

In addition to the three life sentences, the court sentenced Tau to 37 years for the other offences and ordered that his name be registered in National Register of the Sexual Offenders.

He was further declared unfit to possess a firearm and not eligible to work with children.

Tau stabs Malepe

Multiple state witnesses testified that Tau and one of the deceased, Hellen Teiwa Malepe, knew each other as he had introduced himself to her as a prophet.

He offered Malepe and her family help in the form of spiritual guidance.

The court heard that between 29 and 30 December 2023, Tau went to Malepe’s house in The Oaks village demanding money.

He forcefully dragged her from her house to nearby bushes where he stabbed her multiple times leaving her for dead.

He further robbed her of her cellphone and fled the scene.

Daughter raped and assaulted

Tau then went back to Malepe’s house, and strangled her daughter, Kgaogelo Michelle Malepe until she was unconscious.

Thereafter, he raped her and inflicted grievous bodily injuries on her.

Kgaogelo later succumbed to injuries and was certified dead at the scene inside her home.

The court also heard that after the ordeal, Tau stuffed a jersey in the mouth of Malepe’s five-year-old son, wrapped masking tape around his mouth and tied his hands behind his back.

Tau then locked the boy inside the house, leaving him with his deceased sister’s lifeless body.

National Prosecuting Authority regional spokesperson Mashudu Malabi said police arrested Tau after an investigation.

He remained in custody until his trial.

Tau maintained that he was not guilty of the crimes.

“In aggravation of sentence, senior state advocate Lerato Mohlaka submitted that the accused was found guilty of more than one type of three most heinous crimes, two counts of murder and rape, assault of a minor and robbery,” Malabi said in a statement on Monday.

“She argued that the accused murdered a mother and daughter, and he exposed the minor boy to unspeakable levels of pain, trauma and violence.”

Crime sent ‘shock waves’

Malabi said the state further submitted that the court should take note that President Cyril Ramaphosa declared gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF) a national disaster.

“The state concluded by submitting that when the court considers the interest of the society, it must be mindful that our societies expect courts to hand down sentences that must reflect non-tolerance towards GBVF cases,” the spokesperson said.

