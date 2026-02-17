Senior SANDF member in the dock for R1.5m bribe attempt

Members of the Madlanga Commission Task Team arrested the member on Friday.

A 53-year-old senior South African National Defence Force (SANDF) member has appeared in court on allegations of trying to bribe a police officer.

Johannes Prince Mkabela made a brief appearance in the Pretoria magistrate’s court on Monday.

He is facing a corruption charge involving R1.5 million.

Bribery

It is alleged that on 13 February 2026, Mkhabela, director of special acquisition for the SANDF, met with a police investigator investigating a case of intimidation against him.

“During the meeting, the accused allegedly paid the Investigating Officer R50 000 as a deposit and promised to pay the outstanding balance by September 2026, in exchange for the investigating officer to destroy the case docket against him,” National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said.

“Following the exchange, members of the Madlanga Commission Task Team arrested the accused.”

Mkhabela was arrested on Friday.

The matter was postponed to 20 February 2026 for bail investigations.

Tender fraud

Meanwhile, the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has welcomed the arrest of nine people over an illegal R75 million water tanker tender in the Alfred Nzo District Municipality (ANDM) in the Eastern Cape.

These arrests follow referrals made by the SIU to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) after uncovering evidence of serious maladministration and corruption during its investigation.

The SIU probe revealed that the irregular procurement contract for trucks, water tankers, and jet vacuum tankers was awarded to Kwane Capital (Pty) without budget approval.

Arrest

SIU spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago said the SIU investigation revealed that the ANDM paid R75 million to Kwane Capital for trucks, water tankers, and jet vacuum tankers without budget approval and in contravention of Regulation 32 of the Municipal Supply Chain Management Regulations.

The Hawks’ Serious Corruption Investigation (SCI) and Serious Commercial Crime Investigation (SCCI), in collaboration with other law enforcement agencies, handcuffed the group aged between 43 and 73 years, including the two corporate entities from various localities, including areas outside the province, last week.

