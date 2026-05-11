Senior Saps officials Kadwa and Khan granted R20k bail [VIDEO]

The case has been postponed to 14 July 2026.

Senior Crime Intelligence officer Feroz Khan and Gauteng Hawks head Ebrahim Kadwa will be released from custody after the state did not oppose their bail applications.

The two high-ranking South African Police Service (Saps) officials were arrested over the weekend as part of an investigation by the Gauteng Counter-Intelligence Operations (GCI-OPS) into alleged illicit precious metals transactions, corruption and related offences.

Khan and Kadwa face charges alongside their co-accused, KwaZulu-Natal (KZN)-based businessman Tariq Down, who owns a security company.

The trio have since been charged with unlawful dealing in precious metals, defeating the ends of justice, corruption and contravention of applicable legislation regulating precious metals in South Africa.

WATCH: Crime Intelligence officer Feroz Khan and Gauteng Hawks head Ebrahim Kadwa in court

Accused granted bail with conditions

Appearing at the Kempton Park Magistrate’s Court in Ekurhuleni on Monday, 11 May 2026, the state confirmed that it was not opposed to all three men receiving bail.

The defence accepted the state’s proposal for their release on R20 000 each.

The magistrate granted bail, subject to certain conditions for all three accused, including not interfering with state witnesses or the investigations and handing over their passports.

Khan and Kadwa, however, were given permission to travel abroad if necessary.

The two police officials need to inform the investigating officer 72 hours prior to leaving South Africa.

The case was postponed for further investigations after the prosecution raised concerns that one of the accused had allegedly refused to provide passwords needed for access to electronic devices.

The state indicated that it would now have to follow legal procedures to obtain authorisation to access the contents of the seized cellphones.

Khan, Kadwa and Downes will return to court on 14 July 2026.

Background

According to the charge sheet, the matter relates to a 2021 incident at OR Tambo International Airport, where Downes was arrested after being found in possession of raw gold, valued at just over R62 000.

During questioning, Downes allegedly told police that he was working undercover in cooperation with Khan.

When officers contacted Khan by phone, he reportedly confirmed knowing Downes and supported his version of events, instructing that he be released immediately.

The issue was, however, escalated to Kadwa due to the absence of documentation supporting such an undercover operation.

Kadwa allegedly upheld the instruction to release Downes, but directed that an inquiry be opened instead of a formal police docket.

Khan and Kadwa arrests ‘disappointing’

National police spokesperson Athlenda Mathe has rejected claims that Downes was acting as a police agent.

“Remember, to be a police agent you must be a police officer, you must be a member of the Saps, you must be authorised to go undercover, you must have the documentation in place.

“Secondly, for you to be carrying precious metals, one must have permits in place,” she told the media outside the court on Monday.

Mathe further alleged that Khan and Kadwa’s conduct amounted to interference in police operations.

“The suspect was never arrested for being in possession of those precious metals without the necessary documentation.

“The gold bar was seized at the time and we have confirmed that it is still in our possession. It’s still in our forensic science laboratory,” the police spokesperson continued.

She described the arrests of the two senior Saps officials as “quite disappointing”.

“It does show that as an organisation, we are committed to transparency, to integrity and rooting out wrongdoing and corruption within our ranks.

“We’ve always maintained that nobody is above the law irrespective of your position, your status and the rank that you hold.”

Defence reacts after bail ruling

Meanwhile, Kadwa’s lawyer told reporters all the accused are relieved and are now awaiting access to the full case docket.

“Once we get the docket disclosure, we are willing to take the matter further.

“Our clients, obviously, need an opportunity to regather their thoughts. It has been a very traumatising experience, especially being in law enforcement,” he said.

Khan’s legal representative commented on his client’s arrest at his residence in Houghton, Johannesburg.

“We’re not sure about a takedown because we learned from the media that there was a search and seizure.

“We reacted to a J50 warrant so that’s what we can say at this stage.”