Serial rapist gets life sentence for brutal attacks on 3 women in Hillbrow

A Hillbrow serial rapist has been sentenced to three life terms plus additional years for brutal crimes against three women.

The courage of three women, backed by the investigative team and prosecution, has put a serial rapist in prison for life for his violent crimes.

The Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court has convicted and sentenced Mkhulu Mzimande, 30, for the violent crimes he committed against Future Dhlodlo, 34, Nozithelo Dube, 27, and Lindiwe Mkhwanazi, 43, in Hillbrow between January and May 2022.

Mzimande offered Dhlodlo a lift from a local bar on 30 January and forcibly abducted her when she refused.

Violence committed against three women in Hillbrow

The court heard that the accused strangled the victim and raped her repeatedly before he abandoned her.

Dhlodlo reported Mzimande’s car details to the police, National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) regional spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said.

On 8 and 9 May, in a separate incident, the accused abducted Dube from the street, and similar to Dhlodlo, he strangled the victim and raped her.

“On 15 May 2022, Mkhwanazi was kidnapped, strangled until unconscious and raped, waking up bruised and naked by a roadside,” Mjonondwane said.

Constable Zwane of the Hillbrow Family Violence, Child Protection, and Sexual Offences Unit did additional investigations after DNA evidence and the vehicle’s registration connected Mzimande to all three cases.

Accused’s actions denied victims right to live freely – prosecutor

In court, regional court prosecutor Predebashini Pillay argued that his actions denied the victims their right to live freely without fear.

Court preparation officer Dineo Theoha supported Dhlodlo, Dube, and Mkhwanazi throughout the court process.

Gaongalelwe Masetlane prepared the Victim Impact Statement, which highlighted their trauma and impact on their lives.

“When delivering the sentence, the court remarked that Mzimande is a serial offender, describing his actions as opportunistic, depraved and dehumanising, violating the victims’ constitutional rights to safety and dignity,” Mjonondwane said.

The court convicted Mzimande on ten charges, including three of rape, three of kidnapping, two of assault, one of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, and one of theft.

Three life terms for rape

The judge sentenced him to three life terms for rape, five years for each kidnapping charge, 12 months for assault, five years for assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, and three years for theft.

Mjonondwane said the NPA welcomed the sentence because it reflected the victims’ courage and the prosecution and investigative team’s efforts. She said their cooperation was crucial to securing justice.

