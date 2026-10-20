The 59-year-old former lieutenant-general is facing several charges.

Former deputy national police commissioner for crime detection Shadrack Sibiya will remain behind bars after the Randburg Magistrate’s Court denied him bail in a case involving allegations of rape, sexual grooming and human trafficking.

Shadrack Sibiya denied bail in rape, sexual grooming case

Magistrate Hleziphi Mkhasibe handed down judgment on Tuesday, 20 October 2026, finding that Sibiya had failed to present sufficient grounds to justify his release pending trial.

The presiding officer was scathing in her assessment, questioning parts of his defence and highlighting that the state had presented a strong case against Sibiya.

“It is clear that police officers are at the vanguard of a gallant fight against criminality. As a result, the general public look to them for protection and maintenance of law and order,” she remarked.

“All the right-thinking members of any civilised society do not expect the police to be involved in crime.

“The applicant took an oath to protect and safeguard this country against criminal activities, to maintain the highest ethical standards and uphold the values of the community.

“However, the applicant allegedly violated the victims on the days in question,” Mkhasibe added.

Witness threats

The magistrate also noted allegations that Sibiya threatened to “wipe out” the family of the 16-year-old girl at the centre of the sexual grooming charges.

The alleged threat was detailed in a statement by the girl’s father, Mr M, which was read out in court.

The father is reportedly Sibiya’s former bodyguard and driver.

“Mr M stated in his affidavit that the applicant had threatened to wipe his family. He interpreted that as a form of threat of harm.

“He felt threatened. He believed that the threat might materialise.”

Mkhasibe further pointed out that the state provided evidence of a recording between Sibiya and Mr M, where the former senior police officer was heard telling the father saying: “I can deal with you very quick and easy“.

The court concluded that Sibiya posed a risk of interfering with witnesses, including the 16-year-old girl, who stated in her affidavit that she felt “uncomfortable” with the prospect of his release.

“She is a child who is vulnerable, who fell for the applicant’s manipulation and having secret conversation with her, requesting her to make videos of herself masturbating.”

Destruction of evidence

Mkhasibe also found that Sibiya could potentially obstruct investigations or interfere with evidence.

“He went further to destroy the evidence on his cellular phone that confirmed the communication between himself and the child victim.

“His destruction of the evidence on his phone demonstrates the likelihood that he will tamper with any evidence implicating him.”

Sibiya will remain behind bars at the Kgosi Mampuru II Correctional Centre in Pretoria until his next court appearance on 24 November.

Charges

The 59-year-old former lieutenant-general has been charged with three counts of sexual grooming, one count of human trafficking and one count of rape.

The grooming allegations relate to the 16-year-old girl, with explicit material involving the minor allegedly exchanged through WhatsApp between 20 July and 3 August 2026.

Sibiya’s rape charge is linked to an alleged incident at the Garden Court Hotel in Sandton in May 2026, in which an 18-year-old girl reportedly lost consciousness after consuming large amounts of alcohol.

The human trafficking charge stems from allegations of sexual exploitation involving the alleged rape victim and two other individuals.

The former South African Police Service (Saps) official has, however, denied wrongdoing.

The case follows his arrest on 21 September at The Grand strip club in Rivonia, Sandton, by members of the Saps Commission’s Recommendations Task Team (CRTT).

The former senior police officer, who resigned from Saps on 12 October, is also facing a firearm-related charge arising from a gun allegedly found in his possession at the time of his arrest.