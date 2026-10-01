Sibiya told teen to ‘save herself for him’ after sending explicit pictures, court hears

The bail hearing also heard details of the separate rape allegation involving an 18-year-old woman.

The state presented disturbing details of the sexual grooming and rape accusations against suspended Deputy National Police Commissioner, Shadrack Sibiya, during bail proceedings at the Randburg Magistrate’s Court.

The allegations were outlined by investigating officer Sergeant Nokukhanya Ndlovu, who took the witness stand on Thursday, 1 October 2026, to oppose Sibiya’s release on bail.

The lieutenant-general faces three counts of sexual grooming, one count of human trafficking and one count of rape involving a 16-year-old girl and an 18-year-old woman.

The state has also implicated the 59-year-old in alleged human trafficking linked to the sexual exploitation of three people.

Sibiya faces a further firearm-related charge following the alleged discovery of a gun in his vehicle when he was arrested at The Grand Club in Sandton on 21 September 2026.

Shadrack Sibiya accused of sexual grooming

During her testimony, Ndlovu provided details of the alleged sexual communications between Sibiya and the 16-year-old complainant.

The investigation reportedly began after the teenager’s father, who had previously worked as Sibiya’s bodyguard, opened a criminal case.

The state alleges that Sibiya communicated with the girl through WhatsApp between 20 July and 3 August 2026, during which he allegedly possessed and distributed explicit photographs and videos of the minor.

Ndlovu told the court that the girl’s father initially gave Sibiya his daughter’s contact details, believing the senior police official would help arrange transportation.

However, Sibiya allegedly established private communications with the 16-year-old without her father’s knowledge.

Sibiya has challenged the state’s account of how he obtained the explicit material.

In his version, the teenager’s father invited him to a braai in Kempton Park and requested that he collect his daughter from Centurion, where Sibiya resides.

He claimed that approximately a week later, the father visited his home and told him that he had received a video of his daughter engaging in self-pleasure activities from an unknown source.

Sibiya further alleged that the father forwarded the “offending video” to him while expressing his disappointment.

He also claimed that the father told him that the alleged victim had a crush on him.

Investigating officer details alleged explicit exchanges

Ndlovu testified that the 16-year-old had saved the lieutenant-general’s number on her phone as “Ntate [Mr] Sibiya” after receiving his contact details from her father.

The investigating officer alleged that Sibiya used the communication channel to initiate a “secret” conversation with the teenager, which allegedly involved sexually explicit conversations and requests.

“The communications were explicitly sexual in nature, ranging from asking her about being sexually active, sending her own naked pictures, which she had not shared with anyone, asking her to masturbate and share the videos with him,” she told the court.

According to Ndlovu, Sibiya allegedly manipulated the teenager into expressing that she liked him during a WhatsApp exchange at approximately 5.16pm on 20 July.

Later that evening, around 9pm, the two allegedly had a 51-minute WhatsApp call during which Sibiya reportedly discouraged the girl from dating other people.

Ndlovu revealed that the senior police official allegedly told the teenager she should “allow him only to have her for himself”.

“He informed her not to tell anyone about their communications and further asked her to send him videos of herself masturbating,” the investigating officer continued.

The court also heard allegations concerning more than 10 explicit photographs of the teenager that Sibiya allegedly sent to her.

“She had never sent these photos to anyone. Whosoever got hold of them did so illegally. She was surprised and terrified as to how he managed to access them.

“And when she asked him how he managed to access them, the applicant never responded,” Ndlovu further testified.

Woman allegedly lost consciousness before rape

The bail hearing also heard details of the separate rape allegation involving an 18-year-old woman.

The alleged incident dates back to 16 May 2026, when Sibiya reportedly took the complainant and two other women to The Grand Club.

According to the state’s version, Sibiya purchased food and alcohol for the group before they continued drinking at the Garden Court Hotel.

The complainant allegedly became intoxicated and subsequently lost consciousness. Sibiya is accused of raping her while she was in that state.

He has denied the allegation, maintaining that their sexual encounter was consensual.

However, Ndlovu told the court that the two other women would allegedly provide testimony about comments Sibiya made after emerging from the hotel room.

“Other girls will testify about the confession that the applicant made when he came out of the hotel room after almost 30 minutes, when he said ‘this girl was still a virgin’ and when he went on to say, ‘she is very nice’.”

Ndlovu further indicated that the complainant would testify about the physical pain she experienced after regaining consciousness, as well as blood spots she allegedly noticed in her private parts.

“It will be stated during the trial as to why she did not want to open the case having realised who the suspect was in the Saps [South African Police Service].”

The bail proceedings have been postponed to Friday, 2 October.