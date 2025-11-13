Courts

Siblings stab disabled uncle 42 times for R30k insurance policy

Compiled by Vhahangwele Nemakonde

13 November 2025

Police described the scene as 'one of the most horrific' they had encountered.

The Winburg Regional Court has sentenced two brothers for the murder of their disabled uncle to fraudulently claim a funeral insurance payout.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) regional spokesperson Mojalefa Senokoatsane said in August 2019, the brothers took out a R30 000 funeral policy on the life of their vulnerable and disabled uncle.

Weeks after the first premium was paid, on 19 October 2019, 28-year-old Mojalefa and 23-year-old Masopha Maobisa travelled from Bloemfontein to Winburg to execute their plan.

Armed with a knife, the accused forced a friend under duress to accompany them and help gain entry into the home of their uncle, 54-year-old Pule Isaac Maobisa.

“Once inside, they brutally stabbed their uncle 42 times, killing him instantly. A neighbour heard his desperate cries for help and alerted police, who later described the crime scene as one of the most horrific they had encountered,” said Senokoatsane.

Following the murder, the brothers claimed the insurance payout and attempted to silence their friend by offering him money.

When he tried to distance himself, they attacked him, prompting him to seek refuge and report the crime to the police.

An investigation, led by Warrant Officer Smit, uncovered crucial evidence linking the brothers to the murder, including cellphone records, bank statements and the fraudulent policy.

The friend’s testimony assisted in securing the convictions.

Prosecutor Marlies Nel described the crime as “premeditated, callous and driven purely by greed”.

Two Victim Impact Statements revealed the deep emotional and psychological trauma suffered by the family and community.

The NPA has expressed concern about the “alarming increase” in cases where individuals take out life insurance policies on others with the intent of profiting through murder.

“This disturbing trend reflects a disregard for human life in the pursuit of financial gain,” the NPA said.

In a separate case in Limpopo, police arrested a fourth suspect in connection with the R10 million insurance murder, fraud and money laundering case involving former police officer Rachel Kutumela and her family.

According to police, the 54-year-old man, who is Kutumela’s brother, was arrested on 4 November in Molejie outside Seshego, Limpopo.

He is facing charges of murder, fraud and money laundering.

Kutumela, her sister Anna Shokane, 47, and daughter Florah Shokane, 23, remain behind bars after their bail was denied in September.

