Six appear in court over R50m drug lab bust near Makapanstad

The six were arrested on 8 December during a Hawks operation at a smallholding in Thulwe near Makapanstad.

Six men accused of being linked to a clandestine drug laboratory valued at an estimated R50 million appeared in the Moretele Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.

The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) confirmed investigations into the high-value narcotics operation continue.

The accused, Victor Hlakwane, Justice Mashiyane, Kennedy Wilson Mashele, Jabulani Khumalo, Louis Lesley Senye and Ananias Monani, have been remained in custody since their arrest earlier this month.

Case postponed for profiling

According to the Hawks, the matter was before the court on 17 December following an earlier appearance a week ago.

“The six accused appeared in the Moretele Magistrate’s Court today, 17 December, following their first appearance on 10 December when the case was postponed for profiling and bail information,” the unit said.

Arrest at clandestine drug laboratory

They were apprehended by members of the Serious Organised Crime Investigation unit based in the Western Cape, with assistance from narcotics and gangs officers from the same province.

The drug laboratory was estimated to be worth about R50 million.

Mandrax manufacturing uncovered

Investigators were following up information linked to a suspect who had fled in a separate case involving the proliferation of drugs, which led them to the property in Thulwe, in Maubane, in the North West.

Upon arrival, officers found six suspects, aged between 44 and 55, allegedly in the process of manufacturing mandrax.

Large quantities of mandrax tablets and powder were seized at the scene.

Equipment used in the production process, including a drug press, crusher machine, scales and packaging bags, was also recovered.

Suspects remain in custody

All six suspects were arrested at the scene and have remained in custody since their arrest.

The Hawks confirmed that “the six remain in custody until their next appearance”.

The investigation forms part of ongoing efforts by law enforcement agencies to dismantle organised drug manufacturing and distribution networks operating across provincial lines.

