Social media rapist sentenced to four life terms

Investigators uncovered similarities between multiple cases after victims' digital evidence helped establish a pattern of offending.

The Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg has handed down four life sentences to a 26-year-old man who used social media to lure and rape young women.

Victor Mokoena was convicted of four counts of rape, attempted murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances, assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm, and pointing of an object resembling a firearm.

The court handed Mokoena a life sentence for each count of rape, 15 years for robbery, two years for assault and one year for pointing the object.

It also ordered that the lesser sentences run concurrently with the life sentences.

Social media used to target victims

Mokoena was sentenced for offences committed between March 2021 and October 2024 in Johannesburg.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), he allegedly targeted young women using Facebook and Instagram.

He approached them under the pretext of offering modelling, promotional and photoshoot opportunities.

“He presented himself as a photographer or promoter and lured his victims with offers of modelling, promotional and photoshoot opportunities,” NPA regional spokesperson Magaboke Mohlatlole said on Thursday.

“Once the victims arrived at the agreed locations, Mokoena took them to secluded areas, where he raped and assaulted them.”

Mohlatlole said that in some instances, Mokoena strangled the women, threatened them with an object resembling a firearm and robbed them of their belongings.

Digital evidence helped link cases

He also deleted conversations and contact details from the women’s phones in an apparent attempt to conceal his identity and frustrate the investigation.

“The investigation linked several cases through the similarities in Mokoena’s modus operandi and digital evidence obtained from the victims,” Mohlatlole said.

Investigators also established that he had used different names when communicating with his victims.

In aggravation of sentence, State Advocate Hope Zwane said Mokoena’s deliberate planning and persistence in identifying and luring the women to secluded locations showed that he posed a danger to society.

The court found that Mokoena had treated the women with disdain and had used derogatory language towards them.

“The NPA welcomes the substantial sentences imposed by the court and commends the investigating officers and prosecution team for their diligent efforts in linking the various cases and ensuring that Mokoena was held accountable for his crimes,” Mohlatlole said.

Mohlatlole urged members of the public to exercise caution when responding to unsolicited offers or opportunities on social media.

“Verify individuals’ identities before meeting them in person.”