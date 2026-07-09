Three sentenced to life for brutal murder of Soweto pupils

The learrner was stabbed after refusing to hand over his cellphone to a group of attackers, one of whom was his classmate.

Three young men have been sentenced to life imprisonment for the brutal murder of 18‑year‑old learner Lerato Nchabeleng outside Reasoma Secondary School in Soweto, a crime the court condemned as senseless and committed in cold blood.

Mahanye Tisetso (20), Ernest Lehopo Mohloki (19), and Kagiso Phoofolo (20) were each sentenced to life imprisonment for murder following their appearance in the Protea Regional Court on Wednesday.

In addition, each received 15 years’ imprisonment on each of two counts of robbery with aggravating circumstances.

Fourth accused

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Magaboke Mohlatlole said a fourth accused, who was 17 years old when the offences were committed, was also convicted.

“In line with the principles applicable to child offenders, the court deviated from the prescribed minimum sentence.

“He was sentenced to two years’ compulsory residence at a Child and Youth Care Centre, together with an effective 16 years’ imprisonment for murder and robbery with aggravating circumstances,” Mohlatlole said.

Stabbing

The court heard that on 12 February 2024, Grade 11 learner Lerato Nchabeleng was fatally stabbed outside Reasoma Secondary School after refusing to hand over his cellphone to a group of attackers, one of whom was his classmate.

When he refused to hand it over, they repeatedly stabbed him with knives before robbing him of his cap. A teacher rushed him to the hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival.

The assailants fled, later robbing another victim in Mapetla Park before being arrested in Gauteng and QwaQwa.

Sentencing

Mohlatlole said during sentencing, the court condemned the murder as brutal and senseless, stressing that the need for deterrence and retribution outweighed the young ages of the offenders.

“While acknowledging the relatively young ages of the accused, the prosecution submitted that their personal circumstances were outweighed by the gravity of the offences and that substantial custodial sentences were necessary to deter similar crimes and protect society.

“In handing down the sentence, the court found that the murder was senseless, brutal, and committed against an innocent learner at the gates of his own school. The court observed that no parent expects to receive the devastating news that their child has been stabbed to death at school,” Mohlatlole said.

Sentence welcomed

The court further held that, in offences of this nature, the interests of society, the need for retribution, and the importance of deterrence outweigh the personal circumstances of the offenders.

“The NPA welcomes the sentence, which reflects the seriousness of the offences and reaffirms the criminal justice system’s commitment to holding violent offenders accountable, particularly where crimes are committed against learners in places where they should feel safe,” Mohlatlole said.