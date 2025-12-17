Courts

Step-grandfather jailed for life for child rape

By Chulumanco Mahamba

17 December 2025

Roodepoort court hands life sentence to a man who exploited family trust to rape his minor step-granddaughter.

Step-grandfather jailed for life for child rape

Picture: iStock

The Roodepoort Magistrate’s Court jailed a 59‑year‑old step‑grandfather for life for raping an 11-year-old girl and condemned his brutal abuse of a vulnerable teen.

Mluleki Zicina received life imprisonment after repeatedly raping his 14‑year‑old step‑granddaughter in 2019 in Dobsonville.

Grandmother discovered step‑grandfather raping the girl

The accused exploited his relationship with the victim’s grandmother to prey on the teen. The girl’s trauma came to light when the grandmother found Zicina on top of her granddaughter, raping her.

The case was reported at the Dobsonville police station, leading to Zicina’s arrest on 21 May 2019.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) regional spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said investigations revealed that the accused had repeatedly raped her, instructing her to remain silent and promising her money.

“The state called the victim’s grandmother, who testified that the child now suffers from severe emotional, physical and psychological trauma,” Mjonondwane said.

“She struggles with challenges, including anxiety, aggression, low self-esteem and poor academic performance.”

During sentencing, Regional Court prosecutor Arnold Limekhaya highlighted the seriousness of the crime, the vulnerability of rape victims, and Zicina’s violation of trust by abusing his position of authority and the principle of Ubuntu.

Mjonondwane said Limekhaya emphasised the victim’s permanent scars and the broader public’s uproar against these crimes, which deny minors their constitutional rights to freedom and safety.

Lasting trauma to victim

When imposing the sentence, Magistrate Anneline Africa took into account the accused’s excessive cruelty and manipulation, the level of violence and the significant injury done to the vulnerable and powerless victim.

The court also noted Zicina’s exploitation of the victim’s grandmother and his pretence of being a trusted figure.

“All cases of sexual violence encroach on the rights to dignity and privacy of the victims as enshrined in our constitution; hence, the NPA aggressively prosecutes these cases,” Mjonondwane said.

