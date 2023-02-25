‘Still early’ to say whether the state has a strong case against Rosettenville 10

The 10 alleged cash-in-transit robbers, who were arrested at a house in Rosettenville last February after a dramatic shoot-out with police, appeared in the High Court in Johannesburg yesterday. They face eight counts of murder, a count of attempted murder, six counts of possession of a prohibited firearm, 12 counts of unlawful possession of a firearm, five counts of robbery with aggravating circumstances and a count of theft. This after a shoot-out started in Moffatview, south of Johannesburg, when police intercepted information that at least 25 suspects were on their way to hit a cash van transporting money from Mondeor...

The 10 alleged cash-in-transit robbers, who were arrested at a house in Rosettenville last February after a dramatic shoot-out with police, appeared in the High Court in Johannesburg yesterday.

They face eight counts of murder, a count of attempted murder, six counts of possession of a prohibited firearm, 12 counts of unlawful possession of a firearm, five counts of robbery with aggravating circumstances and a count of theft.

This after a shoot-out started in Moffatview, south of Johannesburg, when police intercepted information that at least 25 suspects were on their way to hit a cash van transporting money from Mondeor to Krugersdorp.

The suspects allegedly opened fire on a police helicopter, wounding an officer, and police responded with fire. At the time, the accused and their co-perpetrators were in possession of high-powered vehicles and high-velocity automatic firearms, as well as explosives, allegedly to be used to attack the cash van.

Eight suspects were shot and killed and 10 suspects arrested – two of whom are under police guard in hospital.

Rosettenville 10 case postponed

During their court appearance, armed police guarded the men, who were in leg irons. Some of the accused told Acting Judge William Karam through their lawyers they did not want their pictures or the case to be broadcast live as it could compromise their families’ safety.

Karam ordered pictures not to be taken or televised. But the proceedings could be recorded. The case was postponed to 8 March for accused six, seven, eight and nine to consult Legal Aid about their legal representation.

The other six accused are expected back in court on 21 April for pre-trial proceedings.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said the reason the court separated the postponement dates was because some of the accused still needed to sort out their legal representation issues.

‘Docket not disclosed yet’

Amanda Ntuta-Mbeje, who is the lawyer for accused two, four and 10, said it was premature to say whether the state had a strong case against her clients because the docket has not been disclosed to them.

“Of course, we have our instructions but to determine the strength of this case, we would have to look at the state’s docket and how it intends on moving forward with the trial,” Ntuta-Mbeje said.

