Lunga Mzangwe
25 Feb 2023
4:59 am
Courts

‘Still early’ to say whether the state has a strong case against Rosettenville 10

Lunga Mzangwe

During their court appearance, armed police guarded the men, who were in leg irons.

A group of ten men that cannot be identified due to a court order appear in the dock at the High Court in Johannesburg, 24 February 2023. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen
The 10 alleged cash-in-transit robbers, who were arrested at a house in Rosettenville last February after a dramatic shoot-out with police, appeared in the High Court in Johannesburg yesterday. They face eight counts of murder, a count of attempted murder, six counts of possession of a prohibited firearm, 12 counts of unlawful possession of a firearm, five counts of robbery with aggravating circumstances and a count of theft. This after a shoot-out started in Moffatview, south of Johannesburg, when police intercepted information that at least 25 suspects were on their way to hit a cash van transporting money from Mondeor...

