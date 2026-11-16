Suliman Carrim denied bail in attempted car theft case

The case was postponed to 23 November.

North West businessman Suliman Carrim will remain behind bars after the Musina Magistrate’s Court denied him bail in a case involving the alleged attempted theft and smuggling of two vehicles.

The bail ruling was delivered on Monday, 16 November 2026.

The magistrate concluded Carrim had failed to present sufficient grounds to justify his release pending trial.

“The possible release of the accused is, in the interest of justice, not permissible. The accused is to remain in custody,” the court ruled.

The case was postponed to 23 November for further investigation and possible transfer to the regional court.

Suliman Carrim bail bid fails in attempted car theft case

Carrim faces several criminal charges, including two counts of attempted theft, two counts of uttering and money laundering.

He is also charged with two counts of employing foreign nationals who allegedly did not have the necessary immigration permits to work in South Africa.

According to the allegations, Carrim conspired with two of his employees, Malawian nationals Mike Phiri Mussa and Ibrahim Zakes, to unlawfully obtain two Absa-owned vehicles and transport them across the border using allegedly fraudulent paperwork.

The incident dates back to 22 July 2026, when members of the South African Police Service (Saps) intercepted two cars at the Beitbridge border post in Musina, Limpopo.

The two BAIC X55 vehicles, valued at R434 600 each, were reportedly being transported to Zimbabwe, with Malawi allegedly identified as their final destination.

Further investigations reportedly revealed that the required permits and authorisation for moving the vehicles across international borders had not been obtained.

The police also allege that fraudulent banking documents were subsequently prepared and used in connection with the attempted cross-border removal of the vehicles.

Allegations of communication with co-accused

In his judgment, the magistrate noted that the state opposed Carrim’s release on bail.

The investigating officer reportedly told the court that two of the accused, Ibrahim and Phiri, had implicated Carrim in the alleged plan.

According to their statements, Carrim had allegedly instructed them to return to South Africa with a Ford Ranger after delivering the two vehicles to Malawi.

The Ford Ranger had reportedly already been paid off.

The court heard that another individual, Mphatso Lunga, was allegedly expected to drive the vehicle in exchange for R4 000.

Carrim had previously argued that he was receiving medical treatment in Cape Town at the time his employees were apprehended at the border.

However, the investigating officer disputed this account, claiming that Carrim had been communicating with the two co-accused during the relevant period.

Previous bail condition considered

Another factor the court weighed was Carrim’s separate criminal case before the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court.

In that matter, he was granted R100 000 bail on 28 October 2026 following allegations that he had failed to appear before the Madlanga commission.

The investigating officer told the court that Carrim and his legal representatives had been directed to contact the commission within 48 hours to arrange his appearance, but allegedly failed to comply.

Nolitha Vukuza, the commission’s secretary, confirmed via an affidavit that Carrim had not fulfilled the condition.

The defence, however, maintained that Carrim posed no flight risk, noting that he had surrendered his passport to the police.

Cellphone investigation uncovers alleged evidence

The magistrate also considered information recovered from Carrim’s electronic devices after he consented to police searching their contents.

The investigation allegedly uncovered WhatsApp exchanges between Carrim and one of his employees during the transportation of the two vehicles.

The police also reportedly found a fraudulent authorisation letter stored on his cellphone.

The court found that the evidence was sufficient to establish a prima facie case against Carrim.

“There is evidence and an admission from the applicant himself which show that Zakes Ibrahim is his personal chef, who cooks for him and his family, accompanies him on international trips for that purpose, and whose monthly rental he pays,” the magistrate remarked on Monday.

Court questions disclosure of residential addresses

Carrim’s residential circumstances also featured in the court’s assessment of his bail application.

The magistrate raised concerns that he had not supplied the address of his second wife for police verification.

“I do not understand why he did not do so.”

The court further heard that Carrim had allegedly failed to disclose several other residential addresses, believed to number more than eight.

His primary residence was previously identified as being at Leopard Park in Mahikeng, North West.

The magistrate also pointed to allegations that Carrim owns properties in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE), with a combined value reportedly exceeding R8 million.

Having assessed the state’s objections, the defence’s submissions and the evidence placed before the court, the presiding officer ultimately refused his bail application, concluding that Carrim could not be “trusted”.

Other cases

Carrim is facing a charge under the Commissions Act after a criminal complaint was filed against him for allegedly failing to attend proceedings of the Madlanga commission.

The businessman was arrested on 15 October 2026 at OR Tambo International Airport in Kempton Park.

At the time, he was reportedly preparing to travel to Saudi Arabia, with a connecting flight through Dubai.

The matter was postponed to 8 December 2026 by the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court to allow for the disclosure of the case docket.

Carrim could potentially face further charges linked to alleged fraud and corruption involving the Ngaka Modiri Molema District Municipality in North West.

The police previously confirmed that the matter had been handled by its cold case unit since 2025, with the investigation at an advanced stage.