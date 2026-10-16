Was Suliman Carrim planning to come back to SA? – Flight tickets, old cases argued in bail battle

The 49-year-old was arrested on Thursday, while preparing to board a flight to the UAE.

North West businessman Suliman Carrim has defended his overseas trip, telling the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court that he intended to travel for spiritual purposes and had planned to return to South Africa.

Carrim, a former ANC provincial treasurer, appeared in court on Friday, 16 October 2026, following his arrest at OR Tambo International Airport in Ekurhuleni a day earlier.

The 49-year-old was arrested by the Madlanga Commission’s Recommendations Task Team (CRTT) while preparing to board a flight to the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

He faces a charge of failing to appear before the commission after a criminal complaint was lodged against him over alleged contempt of court.

Suliman Carrim in court

The state opposed Carrim’s release on bail, arguing that his travel arrangements and the circumstances surrounding his arrest raised concerns about whether he would return to face the charge.

Prosecutor Donald Shiko told the court that Carrim was travelling with his wife and had a one-way ticket to Dubai.

“There was no return ticket which the accused person was in possession of,” he said.

Shiko also highlighted the businessman’s luggage, describing it as “voluminous”, and argued that the circumstances pointed to a possible flight risk.

The prosecutor said the state still needed to verify Carrim’s four residential addresses, which included properties in Johannesburg, Cape Town and Mahikeng.

He further told the court that Carrim had previous criminal cases that were withdrawn and that the state needed to establish why they had been withdrawn.

However, Carrim’s lawyer, Advocate Hendrik Potgieter, rejected the suggestion that his client intended to evade justice.

Potgieter argued that Carrim had planned to undertake a “religious pilgrimage” in Saudi Arabia before travelling to Pakistan and returning to South Africa.

The defence also submitted a South African Police Service (Saps) clearance certificate to support its position that Carrim had no criminal history.

Potgieter disputed the state’s claims about his client’s property portfolio, saying Carrim did not own a house in Cape Town and that the Johannesburg address belonged to his business.

Carrim defends travel arrangements

Taking the witness stand after the magistrate ruled that the bail proceedings should continue, Carrim explained that his overseas travel was part of a longstanding personal practice.

He told the court that he had travelled to Saudi Arabia and Pakistan annually for more than 15 years and produced his itinerary in support of his explanation.

Carrim testified that the contents of his luggage were largely sweets and snacks, such as biscuits, intended for charitable activities in Pakistan.

“From [Medina], I travel to Pakistan to my spiritual guide, where we do humanitarian work,” Carrim told the court.

He also rejected the suggestion that he would commit further offences if released on bail.

“No, I am not a criminal,” Carrim remarked.

The businessman disputed the state’s account of his alleged fraud and negligent driving cases.

“That’s news to me. I was never charged [and] never went to any court.

“I was never informed that I committed fraud. I don’t even know about the driving one you are talking about; this is the first time.”

Police investigation and bail concerns

The state’s opposition to bail was supported by testimony from investigating officer Captain Kubayi, who told the court that Carrim had informed police he intended to return to South Africa on 27 October.

“However, he didn’t produce a valid document in the form of tickets,” he testified.

Kubayi argued that Carrim might evade trial if released, saying the businessman knew the Madlanga commission had opened a case against him, but had nevertheless attempted to leave the country without notifying any law enforcement agency.

The investigating officer also confirmed that Carrim had at least five bags with him when he was arrested at the airport.

Shiko subsequently asked the court to postpone the proceedings to allow the state to verify the documents submitted by the defence, including the flight tickets.

Potgieter opposed the postponement, but the magistrate granted the state’s request.

Carrim’s health

Earlier, the defence draw attention to Carrim’s medical condition and the circumstances surrounding his repeated absences from the commission.

Potgieter told the court that his client had a heart condition and that his health had previously been considered by the inquiry when arrangements for his testimony were postponed.

The lawyer argued that the stress of the proceedings was affecting his client, who previously received a “psychiatric diagnosis”.

“I am informed by the accused that the stress and anxiety is taking a toll him.

“He didn’t use any medication this morning and he further states that he feels that it might lead to a panic attack, which will be detrimental to his medical condition,” Potgieter said.

He further maintained that Carrim’s address in Leopard Park, Mahikeng, was established and known to the commission, which had previously served summons at the residence.

“That’s an address of the accused person for 17 years. The commission found him there, they served notices there.”

Potgieter argued that Carrim’s constitutional right to freedom should be considered and that the court should consider the weight of the charge he was facing.

“With the crime that the state charged him on, it is because he didn’t appear and provide documents at the commission.

“That’s the offence, not fraud or anything else.”

The bail application was postponed to Monday, 19 October. Carrim will remain behind bars over the weekend.

Madlanga commission absences

Carrim’s arrest follows months of controversy over his failure to return to the Madlanga commission after testifying earlier in the year.

He last appeared before the inquiry on 9 and 10 March, when he was questioned about his dealings with political fixer Brown Mogotsi and alleged underworld figure Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala, among others.

He was due to return on 15 April but allegedly suffered a heart attack while at the gym on 13 April and was admitted to Milpark Hospital.

His repeated absences between April and July raised concerns from the commission.

This followed reports that Carrim had allegedly been seen at a Woolworths store in a Western Cape shopping centre.

Further claims suggested that the businessman spent at least eight hours outside the medical facility he was admitted to, despite his reported ill health.

The commission subsequently directed Carrim to appear in person on 14 August, subject to an independent medical examination.

However, Carrim, who previously claimed he has faced death threats, failed to comply with the condition and did not appear before the inquiry.

Separate fraud and corruption investigation

Meanwhile, Carrim could face further charges linked to alleged fraud and corruption involving the Ngaka Modiri Molema District Municipality in North West.

The matter remains under investigation by its cold case unit, which has been handling it since 2025, according to national police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe.

Mathe previously indicated that the investigation was at an advanced stage.