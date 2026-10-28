Suliman Carrim granted R100k bail, but will remain in custody

Carrim has been behind bars since his arrest 15 October.

North West businessman Suliman Carrim has secured his release from custody after the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court granted him bail of R100 000, finding that the risks identified in the case could be managed through strict conditions.

Magistrate Marc Curlewis delivered the ruling on Wednesday, 28 October 2026, concluding that the state had not established sufficient grounds to justify keeping Carrim behind bars while pending trial.

The decision followed a last-minute attempt by the prosecution to reopen its opposition to bail, citing concerns about a separate criminal case and properties allegedly linked to Carrim’s wife.

Prosecution makes last-minute bid as Suliman Carrim seeks bail

The proceedings took an unexpected turn when prosecutor Donald Shiko told the court that the investigating officer had brought new information to light and that the state wanted to reopen its case against Carrim’s release.

Shiko argued the newly discovered evidence was relevant to the magistrate’s decision.

Carrim’s defence team, led by Ulrich Roux and JP Venter, challenged the state’s request, maintaining that the court was ready to deliver its judgment.

No evidence has been placed on record as to what the state intends to bring to the court’s attention, so I submit that the application should be refused, Your Worship,” Roux told the court.

Curlewis acknowledged that the court had not called for additional information and was prepared to hand down its decision.

Nevertheless, he allowed the state to advance its arguments.

Dispute over properties and pending criminal charges

In presenting its case, the prosecution raised concerns about Carrim’s pending criminal matter before the Musina Magistrate’s Court in Limpopo, where he faces charges of attempted theft of motor vehicles, fraud and uttering.

Shiko also questioned whether the court had been given a complete picture of the properties associated with Carrim and his wife.

Previous proceedings heard that Carrim had four properties, two in Johannesburg, one in Cape Town and his primary residence in Mahikeng, North West.

The prosecutor argued that Carrim’s marriage in community of property meant his wife’s properties should also have been disclosed.

According to the state, the alleged omission affirmed its position that Carrim was a flight risk.

Roux rejected that argument, insisting that his client was not obliged to disclose his wife’s properties.

He also reminded the court that the police had successfully verified Carrim’s residential address in North West.

“The fact that he now alleges that his wife owns properties is neither here [nor] there,” Roux continued.

The defence further maintained that the Musina proceedings had no bearing on the bail application.

Defence accuses state of delaying proceedings

Roux revealed in court that Carrim’s two co-accused in the Musina case intended to plead guilty when the matter resumed on Friday, 30 October, following plea negotiations.

He contended that developments in that case should not be used to prolong the bail proceedings or influence the court’s assessment of the allegations before it.

“The two are completely unrelated towards each other, and hearing evidence on that matter, which the Musina Magistrate’s Court will adjudicate upon during the resumption of the bail proceedings there this coming Friday, Your Worship, does not affect any of the allegations that have been levelled in this court.

“I submit that it is purely an attempt by the state to delay the finalisation of these proceedings,” the defence lawyer argued.

Roux also accused the prosecution of attempting to “create an atmosphere” around the matter.

The magistrate ultimately ruled against the state’s application to reopen its case and proceeded with the judgment.

Court finds continued detention unjustified

In granting bail, Curlewis concluded that keeping the businessman behind bars was not in the interests of justice, despite inconsistencies in his testimony, including those relating to his health issues.

His connections to South Africa were among the factors considered by the court.

The magistrate also took into account a valid return flight ticket Carrim presented after his visits to Saudi Arabia and Pakistan.

Carrim maintained that his trips to the two countries were undertaken for “spiritual” reasons and were not an attempt to leave South Africa permanently.

Although the magistrate expressed concern about Carrim’s previous failure to attend proceedings before the commission, he cautioned against using the bail application to determine his guilt in the matters before the court.

“Although the applicant’s previous non-attendance before the commission is concerning, the court must not determine his guilt in the present proceedings through the bail application

“Having weighed the interests of justice against the applicant’s rights to personal freedom and the prejudice likely to arise from continued detention, the court finds that the identified risks can be sufficiently addressed through appropriate bail conditions,” the magistrate ruled.

Carrim was subsequently granted bail of R100 000, but will remain in custody due to the Musina matter.

The case was postponed to 8 December 2026 for disclosure of the case docket.

Carrim charged over Madlanga commission non-attendance

Carrim’s arrest took place on 15 October at OR Tambo International Airport, where he was preparing to board a flight to Saudi Arabia via the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

He faces a charge of contravention of the Commissions Act after a criminal complaint was lodged against him over his failure to appear before the Madlanga commission.

The businessman last appeared before the commission on 9 and 10 March 2026 when he was questioned about his various dealings.

He was expected to return on 15 April but allegedly suffered a heart attack two days before the scheduled appearance.

His repeated absences on ill health between April and July prompted concerns from the commission.

Carrim was later directed to appear in person on 14 August. He allegedly failed to comply and did not return to the inquiry.

Attempted vehicle theft case

Carrim is facing criminal charges arising from the interception of vehicles at the Beitbridge border post in Musina, Limpopo

The incident occurred on 22 July 2026, when police officers intercepted two cars allegedly being transported across the border towards Zimbabwe, before their intended onward movement to Malawi.

Police arrested two suspects reportedly employed by Carrim after the interception.

According to the investigation, the required authorisation for transporting the vehicles across the border had not been obtained.

The South African Police Service (Saps) also alleges that fraudulent bank documents were subsequently arranged.

Carrim was later arrested and, while behind bars, appeared in court for the first time on 23 October.

He is expected to return to the Musina Magistrate’s Court on 30 October.

Fraud and corruption probe

Carrim could face further charges linked to alleged fraud and corruption involving the Ngaka Modiri Molema District Municipality in North West.

Police previously confirmed that the matter had been handled by its cold case unit since 2025 and said the investigation was at an advanced stage.

Separately, President Cyril Ramaphosa authorised the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) in September to investigate allegations of maladministration, corruption and irregular expenditure at North West Transport Investments (NTI).

Among the tenders being examined is a reported R168 million contract awarded to a joint venture involving Carrim’s company, Ziggy Investments and Transnat Coachlines.