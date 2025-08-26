Tracy Brown murder suspect to remain behind bars

The attack was carried out in front of her home, in the presence of her partner and minor daughter.

A 33-year-old man accused of killing State Prosecutor Tracy Brown will remain behind bars until his next court appearance.

Simthembele Xungu made his first appearance in the Gqeberha Magistrate’s Court on Monday. The case has been postponed to 03 September 2025 for a formal bail application.

Charges

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) regional spokesperson Luxolo Tyali said Xungu faces charges of murder, conspiracy to commit murder and unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition.

“Xungu will be remanded in custody until the next court appearance.”

Murder

According to the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks), 42-year-old Brown, who was attached to the New Brighton magistrates’ court in Gqeberha, was gunned down by four men on July 31, 2025.

“The attack was carried out in front of her home, in the presence of her partner and minor daughter,” said Hawks spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Avele Fumba.

Arrest

Fumba said a multidisciplinary investigation team worked closely with police teams to trace the suspects.

“Through relentless investigative efforts by the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI), Xungu was positively identified as a suspect. It was further established that he fled to Johannesburg shortly after the murder in an attempt to evade justice.

“On 21 August 2025, while investigators were pursuing leads in Johannesburg, critical information was received that the suspect was travelling back to Gqeberha. Acting swiftly, the team set up a coordinated roadblock that resulted in the suspect being arrested,” Fumba said.

Prosecutors

Tyali said the safety and protection of prosecutors are of paramount importance to the NPA, and the NPA is committed to ensuring their safety.

“The NPA commends the work of the investigators and prosecutors. The team will ensure that no stone is left unturned to ensure that the co-conspirators, in particular the ones who ordered the killing of Tracy Brown, face justice.

“The NPA strongly condemns the killing of prosecutors and reaffirms its commitment to ensuring that justice is served,” Tyali said.

Tyali said the murder of prosecutors is an attack on the rule of law and the “democratic principles that underpin our country.”

