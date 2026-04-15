Suspect in Beitbridge explosives case remains behind bars

A truck carrying explosives, allegedly entering South Africa from Zimbabwe near Musina, was intercepted.

A 42-year-old suspect who was arrested with explosives worth nearly R1 million at the Beitbridge Port of Entry will remain behind bars until his next court appearance.

Edga Maroto made his first court appearance at the Musina District Magistrate’s Court this week.

Charges

Hawks spokesperson Avele Fumba said Maroto is facing a charge of possession of explosives.

“The matter was postponed to 20 April 2026 for further investigation and a formal bail application. The accused remains in custody.”

Officials from the Border Management Authority (BMA), South African Police Service (Saps) and South African Revenue Service (Sars) discovered the explosives last week.

“A truck allegedly entering South Africa from Zimbabwe near Musina was intercepted, leading to the arrest of Edga Maroto, who allegedly attempted to evade arrest,” said Fumba.

Explosives

A search of the truck allegedly uncovered a substantial cache of explosives, including blasting cartridges, connector capsules and detonator fuses, valued at approximately R769 000.

“The truck used in the commission of the alleged offence was also confiscated, bringing the total estimated value of seized items to R2,769,000,” Fumba said.

Protecting communities

Acting provincial head of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation in Limpopo, Brigadier Lesibana Meshack Malapile, warned perpetrators of cross-border crime.

“This operation is about protecting lives. The role played by Sars and our partners highlights the strength of intelligence-led policing. We will continue to act decisively to safeguard our communities and protect the country from harm.”

BMA operations

Meanwhile, the BMA’s operational report for the 2026 Easter period highlighted a significant decrease in illegal person interceptions, while noting an increase in the arrest of facilitators.

The 10-day operation, which ran from 31 March to 9 April 2026, resulted in the interception of 4 763 individuals attempting to enter or exit South Africa illegally.

During the 2026 Easter period, the BMA experienced a notable 21% surge in traveller movements across its 71 ports of entry, processing more than 1.2 million individuals.