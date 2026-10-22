Courts

Home » News » South Africa » Courts

Suspect who killed policewoman with car in Lichtenburg mall parking lot back in court next week

Picture of Jarryd Westerdale

By Jarryd Westerdale

Journalist

3 minute read

22 October 2026

03:26 pm

RELATED ARTICLES

Police are investigating a case of murder as well as the possible contravention of immigration legislation.

Eunice Nortman's killer due back in court next week.

Picture: iStock

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

Tributes have been pouring in for the woman who was killed by a reckless driver in a shopping mall parking lot on Monday.

Confirmed to be South African Police Service (Saps) warrant officer Eunice Nortman, the 53-year-old has been described as an honest, real, and remarkable woman.

Saps confirmed that 23-year-old Akilesh Gupta appeared before the Lichtenburg Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday and is set to return on 27 October.

“[Nortman] was on duty during the incident and was transported to hospital by emergency medical services for medical treatment. Sadly, she succumbed to her injuries later that evening.

“A case of murder is being investigated, while further charges relating to an alleged contravention of immigration legislation are also being pursued,” North West Saps spokesperson Colonel Adéle Myburgh stated.

Graphic CCTV footage

A widely-circulated video shows the harrowing moment when Nortman is hit by the reckless motorist.

Nortman is seen walking away from her red sedan, after which she reaches a humped pedestrian crossing.

She reaches the intersection at the same time as a white SUV, and after both parties stop, Nortman begins crossing the road as the vehicle begins to accelerate wildly.

The vehicle continues to speed up, crashing over a small island before colliding with large traffic cones and a small white hatchback.

What appears to be a bearded man in a black tracksuit exits the vehicle, looking around bemused as bystanders rush the area to check on the victim.

RELATED ARTICLES

While Nortman lies motionless on the bricked surface, the man in the tracksuit begins strolling towards the shops before another man chases him.

‘Deserved to get home safely’

Police portfolio committee Ian Cameron joined the chorus of condolences on Thursday, stating he was “absolutely horrified” by what was depicted on the CCTV footage

It is heartbreaking, and I struggle to comprehend how her life could end like this. She was a person with loved ones, a life and a future. She deserved to get home safely,” stated Cameron.

The committee chair described the act that took Nortman’s life as “evil”, adding that the perpetrator must be prosecuted with urgency.

“The driver must face the full consequences of whatever the investigation establishes. Bail must also be opposed at all costs.

“To Eunice’s family, loved ones and colleagues: my heartfelt condolences. What you are going through is unimaginable. Her life mattered. Her death must receive the urgency and seriousness it deserves,” Cameron concluded.

Read more on these topics

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) nopremh nopreml nopremm North West South African Police Service (SAPS)
Elections 2026 - The state of our nation

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News JMPD vehicles running on fumes as petrol stations end lines of credit
Crime Suliman Carrim’s court woes deepen
Rugby Hyron Andrews: French authorities reveal cause of death
Business Godongwana reduces fuel levy until January – Here’s by how much
Motoring More pain at the pumps as petrol prices set to reach new records: Here’s how much you might pay

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp

Support Local Journalism

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News