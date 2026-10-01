Suspended Saps Deputy Commissioner Sibiya back in court over rape, grooming and trafficking charges

Sibiya denies raping an 18‑year‑old teenager, insists the sex was consensual

Suspended Deputy National Police Commissioner Shadrack Sibiya returns to court on Thursday morning as his fight for bail continues in a case that has gripped the country.

Sibiya appeared before the Randburg Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday, 29 September 2026, where his bail application continued following his arrest last week.

Arrest

The 59-year-old lieutenant-general was arrested on 21 September at an alleged strip club in Sandton by the Madlanga Commission’s Recommendations Task Team (CRTT).

He faces five charges linked to allegations involving a 16-year-old girl and an 18-year-old woman.

The charges include three counts of sexual grooming, one count of human trafficking and one count of rape.

The state is opposing bail on grounds of witness intimidation and fears he may evade justice.

Denies rape

Sibiya, who denies raping an 18‑year‑old teenager, insists the sex was consensual. His defence team, led by senior counsel Estelle Killian, argued that the charges are “trumped up” and part of a wider plot to remove him from the police service.

“There is a diabolical plan to target me and oust me from my ambition to become National Commissioner,” Sibiya told the court in his affidavit.

Watertight case

The state, however, maintains it has a watertight case. Prosecutors say the allegations are backed by evidence including video clips, WhatsApp messages, and witness testimony, and that the seriousness of the charges – classified as Schedule 6 offences – means Sibiya must prove exceptional circumstances to secure bail.

“We are clear: this is a strong case. The accused must demonstrate why he should be released, given the gravity of the offences,” the prosecution argued.

Court proceedings begin early at 8am on Thursday, with cross‑examination of defence witness Advocate Rashaad Moosa, who confirmed that Sibiya had cooperated during his arrest and handed over his devices. The defence is expected to press this point to show he is not a flight risk.

Sensitive material

Sibiya also claimed that sensitive material found on his devices was sent to him by the complainant’s father, whom he referred to as “Mr M.”

He argued that his engagement with the teenager was limited to confronting her about this material.

“The only reason there is a trace of such content is that it was shared with me by her father. I confronted the family and spoke to the minor – nothing more,” Sibiya said.

The state has dismissed this explanation, insisting the evidence points to grooming and exploitation. Prosecutors say Sibiya’s position of authority makes the allegations even more serious, and that releasing him could endanger witnesses.

Bail

As the bail hearing resumes, the court must weigh Sibiya’s claims of a political ploy against the state’s insistence that the charges reflect a pattern of abuse.

The outcome will determine whether the suspended police general remains behind bars while awaiting trial.