‘I am a man of God,’ says taxi boss Joe ‘Ferrari’ Sibanyoni as former NDPP slams NPA

Advocate Shaun Abrahams is representing the taxi boss in court.

Taxi boss Joe “Ferrari” Sibanyoni has denied any involvement after his initial court appearance in a multimillion-rand extortion case.

Sibanyoni appeared on Wednesday, 13 May 2026, at the Kwaggafontein Magistrate’s Court in Mpumalanga alongside co-accused Mvimbi Daniel Masilela and Philemon Msiza.

The trio faces charges of extortion and two counts of money laundering after being arrested by members of the South African Police Service (Saps) a day earlier.

It is alleged that the accused extorted money, reportedly R2 million, from a businessman over a prolonged period, prompting the victim to open a case at the Kwaggafontein police station in 2025.

Police are still pursuing a fourth suspect believed to be connected to the matter.

Joe Sibanyoni maintains innocence

Addressing the media from inside the courtroom, Sibanyoni appeared calm after spending the night in custody.

“I’m feeling alright. We preach, you know? I am now preaching in prison,” he said.

“I’m not involved with this case. For now, I am preaching because there are prisoners in jail and in court.

“We are continuing with the word of God. It’s just time for me to preach in jail. That’s it,” the taxi boss continued.

When pressed on whether he maintains his innocence, Sibayanoni responded: “I am a man of God.”

State seeks postponement

The state requested a postponement instead of proceeding with the bail application.

“It would be in the interests of justice for this matter to be given a seven-day postponement so that we can gather the necessary and sufficient evidence to assist the court during these proceedings,” the prosecutor told the court during Wednesday’s proceedings.

However, Sibanyoni’s legal representative, former national director of public prosecutions (NDPP) Shaun Abrahams, opposed the delay, stating that the defence was ready to proceed with bail.

The matter was postponed to Friday, 15 May, to allow Mpumalanga Chief Magistrate Tully Tonjeni to preside over the case and for a formal bail application.

‘Ill-prepared case’

Speaking to the media, Abrahams maintained that the defence was fully prepared to proceed with the bail application and placed the blame for delays on the state.

“The real issue here was the mere fact that another judicial officer had been appointed to preside over the matter.

“That’s why the matter was really postponed for no other reason,” he said.

The former NDPP argued that the state should have been ready, given that investigations had been ongoing for several months, adding that his clients were being unfairly prejudiced.

Abrahams said he expects the chief magistrate to be ready when proceedings resume.

“I cannot foresee a scenario where the magistrate who had requested that the matter be assigned to her for hearing remotely suggests that she’s not ready to preside over the matter.

“All she has is a charge sheet and our affidavits – whether formal evidence will be laid is another story – and it is for her to adjudicate on the matter.”

He added that the defence has a strong case, describing the state’s case as “absolutely weak to non-existent”.

Dispute over allegations

Abrahams further claimed Sibanyoni had a prior business relationship with the complainant.

“There was a business transaction that ran for a period of three years.”

The former NDPP explained his client had seen the complainant as recently as two weeks ago at a funeral, stressing that there was no threat to anyone and that no intimidation had taken place.

The advocate alleged the complainant had previously visited Sibanyoni’s residence and described him as a friend

He added that the complainant had borrowed money from his client and had also repaid it.

“There’s no extortion. There’s no money laundering that took place in the matter. We believe these are trumped-up charges.”

Abrahams also revealed that Sibanyoni intends to pursue a defamation case against the complainant, arguing that the businessman’s character is being unfairly damaged.

He indicated that legal action would be initiated soon.

“I have instructions to protect my clients’ good name and reputation and to hold the complainant accountable for these trumped-up charges.

“My instructing attorney will be issuing a letter later in the course of this week in relation to the matter.”

‘We are not happy’

Prior to the hearing, Abrahams criticised the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), accusing it of failing to engage with the defence legal team.

“They have ignored our telephone calls, the investigating officer switched off his telephone, and the Director of Public Prosecutions didn’t come back to us.

“We are not happy with the game they are playing,” he told reporters outside the court.

He further described the situation as “unacceptable” from a “professional and collegial perspective”.

“The NPA has been completely quiet; completely silent,” Abrahams remarked.

Attempted hit

Sibanyoni, a prominent figure in the taxi industry, has been mentioned several times at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry.

He has also been linked to alleged underworld figures, including tenderpreneur Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala, who is alleged to be associated with the so-called “Big Five” cartel.

Matlala, who is currently in custody, is facing an attempted murder charge related to a 10 August 2022 shooting incident in Centurion, in which Sibanyoni was reportedly targeted.

According to reports, the taxi boss sustained two gunshot wounds to the stomach after shots were fired from a white BMW at the Centurion Golf and Country Club estate.