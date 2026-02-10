Taxi patrollers sentenced after viral assault of hitchhikers

The Bethal Magistrate's Court imposed fines and suspended prison terms after viral videos exposed assaults on hitchhikers.

The five taxi patrollers who were filmed assaulting members of the public for hitchhiking in Bethal, Mpumalanga, have been sentenced for assault and damaging property.

Philip Isaih Mahlangu, 57, Peter Mandla Mhlanga, 45, Machawe Samuel Mdluli, 26, Selby Wiseman Mtshweni, 47, and Tonono Patric Makhubedu, 40, were sentenced by the Bethal Magistrate’s Court after pleading guilty to three counts of assault and malicious injury to property.

The court handed down the following sentences:

Mahlangu – R10 000 fine or six months’ imprisonment, half suspended for five years;

Mhlanga – R6 000 fine or four months’ imprisonment, half suspended for five years;

Mdluli – R4 000 fine or three months’ imprisonment, half suspended;

Mtshweni – R10 000 fine or six months imprisonment, half suspended for five years; and

Makhubedu – R6 000 fine or four months’ imprisonment, half suspended for five years.

Taxi patrollers assault three victims

According to National Prosecuting Authority regional spokesperson Monica Nyuswa, the offences occurred on 12 December 2025.

She said in the first incident, a woman had been hitchhiking when she was approached by the taxi patrollers.

The patrollers informed her that hitchhiking was not permitted and instructed her to return to the taxi rank.

“When she explained that she was running late, the accused assaulted her, during which her cellphone was damaged,” Nyuswa said on Tuesday.

In the second incident, a mother and her 14-year-old daughter were assaulted by the same group after attempting to hitchhike.

Nyuswa said they had decided to hitchhike after waiting for a long time with no movement at the taxi rank.

A passenger who witnessed the assaults recorded the incidents on her cellphone.

“The video footage was later circulated on social media and went viral,” Nyuswa said.

“An intensive police investigation followed, leading to the arrest of the accused, who subsequently pleaded guilty.”

Taxi association acknowledges responsibility

She said in mitigation of sentence, the taxi association acknowledged responsibility for the conduct of its members.

The association emphasised that firm legal consequences were necessary to deter similar conduct and restore public confidence in the safety of taxi services.

Watch: Taxi patrollers filmed confronting a hitchhiker

People should never be threatened or abused for choosing how they travel. Female passengers are being harassed after refusing taxis linked to the Bethal Taxi Association. This behavior must stop. Respect is non-negotiable. pic.twitter.com/Krn3kFm6M5 — Man’s NOT Barry Roux (@AdvoBarryRoux) January 11, 2026

Prosecutor laments lack of safety at taxi ranks

In aggravation of sentence, state prosecutor Brilliant Khoza said taxi ranks were historically regarded as places of safety, traditionally assisting strangers and members of the public.

That position had changed significantly, he said, with increasing reports of taxi patrollers unlawfully assuming law-enforcement roles and exerting control over public roads.

The prosecutor added that in severe cases, members of the public were seriously injured or killed.

Khoza argued that such conduct undermined public confidence in public transport systems and warranted appropriate punishment.

“The NPA welcomes these sentences and remains unwavering in its commitment to vigorously pursue perpetrators of violent crimes, sending a clear and firm message to would-be offenders,” Nyuswa said.

