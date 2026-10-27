‘Teach them to fly’ rapist jailed 18 years for attacking two young girls

The accused raped the nine-year-old child and sexually assaulted the second child when she tried to intervene.

A 28-year-old Eastern Cape predator who lured two young children into a hut with a promise to teach them how to fly has been sentenced to 18 years in prison for raping a nine-year-old girl and sexually assaulting a five-year-old child.

Thembelihle Bulo appeared in the Mthatha Sexual Offences Court on Monday, following his conviction for the offences

Offences

According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), the offences were committed on 16 June 2018.

The court found that substantial and compelling circumstances existed to justify a deviation from the prescribed minimum sentence of life imprisonment for the rape of a child, including that Bulo is terminally ill.

Evidence presented in court established that Bulo, a distant relative of the victims who shares their clan’s name, had attended a traditional ceremony at the victims’ home.

Later that afternoon, after community members left, he called the two children into a separate hut, claiming he would teach them how to fly.

Rape

Once inside the hut, Bulo locked the door and raped the nine-year-old child. When the younger child attempted to intervene, he sexually assaulted her. He subsequently threatened to kill the children if they disclosed the incident.

NPA spokesperson Luxolo Tiyali said that about six months later, Bulo visited the victims’ home again.

“Upon seeing him in the living room, the children became frightened and ran to their aunt, to whom they disclosed the incident. They were subsequently taken to the Mthatha Thuthuzela Care Centre (TCC) for examination.”

Evidence

Regional Court Prosecutor Mandisa Mdingi led evidence from both victims, who a Court Preparation Officer supported through the court process.

Tiyali said the prosecution also presented evidence from the victims’ aunt, to whom they first disclosed the incident, as well as the doctor who examined the nine-year-old victim.

“The doctor’s findings corroborated the child’s account.”

Sentence welcomed

Eastern Cape Director of Public Prosecutions Advocate Samkelo Mtwana welcomed the sentence and commended the prosecution team, TCC staff, and investigators for ensuring that Bulo was held accountable despite the challenges associated with prosecuting sexual offences involving young children.