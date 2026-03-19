Courts

Home » News » South Africa » Courts

Teacher to remain in jail after allegedly raping learner at Limpopo school

Picture of Faizel Patel

By Faizel Patel

Senior Journalist

2 minute read

19 March 2026

07:02 am

RELATED ARTICLES

The teacher appeared before the Mahwelereng Magistrate's Court.

Teacher to remain in jail after raping learner at Limpopo school

Picture: iStock

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

A 56-year-old male teacher has been remanded in custody following his court appearance in connection with the alleged rape of an 18-year-old learner.

The teacher appeared before the Mahwelereng Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday, where the case was postponed to Wednesday, 25 March, for further investigation.

Arrest

Police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said the suspect was arrested following an incident that allegedly occurred at a secondary school in the Mahwelereng policing area.

“It is alleged that the learner was previously confronted by an educator after being suspected of using a cellphone during an examination. The cellphone was confiscated, and she was later instructed to return with money in order to retrieve it.

“Upon her return, the educator allegedly instructed the learner to follow him to a restroom in the premises where the incident reportedly occurred,” Ledwaba said.

Ledwaba added that the Provincial Commissioner of Police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe, reiterated the police’s commitment to ensuring that perpetrators of gender-based violence are brought to justice.

NOW READ: Man shot dead after trying to rob police officer in KZN

Support Local Journalism

Add The Citizen as a Preferred Source on Google and follow us on Google News to see more of our trusted reporting in Google News and Top Stories.

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

Read more on these topics

Limpopo Police Rape school teacher Teens

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News What Ramaphosa told ad hoc committee about Mchunu’s PKTT disbandment
News Mkhwanazi lifts lid on inmate letter detailing ‘prison dealings’ with Cat Matlala, denies torture claims
Politics This is why the ANC rejected Bozell’s meeting request
News Nkosi rejects Sibiya’s denial: ‘There’s no way he doesn’t know Mthakathi’
Courts Khampepe’s legal team argues ‘she has been left out to dry’

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp

Support Local Journalism

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News