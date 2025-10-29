Tebogo Mnisi abandons bail after being accused of killing two Mamelodi cousins

Mnisi has opted to be represented by legal aid.

A 38-year-old man accused of killing two women in Mamelodi has abandoned his bid for bail and will spend Christmas behind bars.

An emotional double murder accused, Tebogo Mnisi, made his first appearance in the Mamelodi Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.

Mnisi is accused of killing two cousins in Mamelodi.

Neighbours found 22-year-old Tshiamo and 21-year-old Baleseng Moramaga dead from gunshot wounds after the pair went out the previous night.

They were killed execution style over the weekend.

ALSO READ: Bodies of two women found on side of road in Mamelodi

Charges

Mnisi faces multiple charges, including two counts of murder, one attempted murder, possession of an unlicensed firearm and illegal possession of ammunition.

He has opted to be represented by legal aid.

Custody

His lawyer said Mnisi has no previous convictions, no pending charges and no protection order against him.

Mnisi has been remanded in custody. The case has been postponed to 19 January 2026.

The murders sparked outrage in the community with several groups outside the court calling for bail to be denied and the matter to proceed straight to trial.

[BREAKING] Mamelodi double murder accused Tebogo Mnisi abandons bail. He faces five charges, including pre-meditated murder, attempted murder and possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.#Newzroom405 pic.twitter.com/PfGhDq8kni — Newzroom Afrika (@Newzroom405) October 29, 2025

ALSO READ: Moja Love boss offers a quarter of a million to nab killers of lifeless girls found in Mamelodi

Arrest

Gauteng police spokesperson Captain Tintswalo Sibeko said officers arrested Mnisi on Monday.

“Upon arrival, police found the bodies of two female victims, both with gunshot wounds to the head. A double murder investigation has been opened.”

Witnesses allegedly saw Moramaga and Baleseng arguing with a man they reportedly knew. The duo were cousins who lived together in a rented room in Mamelodi.

Reward

Before Mnisi’s arrest, the Aubrey Tau Foundation offered a R250 000 reward for information leading to the killer’s arrest.

Moja Love boss Aubrey Tau, writing through his foundation, regretted the murder of the two girls.

“It cannot be that young women, despite what allegations may be on social media, are murdered in the most brutal and senseless way,” reads the statement.

ALSO READ: Toddler dies after mom allegedly leaves her in car at Limpopo hospital parking lot

This is a developing story