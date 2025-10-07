Northern Cape teen sentenced for five-year-old boy’s rape

After his arrest, the teen was detained at a place of safety for juveniles and later abandoned his right to apply for bail.

A 15-year-old boy convicted of raping another boy has been sentenced to five years’ compulsory detention at a youth and childcare centre.

The Northern Cape teen, who was sentenced in terms of the Child Justice Act, was further handed down three years that he will serve in prison.

Sentencing under the Child Justice Act

According to the act, a child may be sentenced to compulsory residence at a centre that provides a rehabilitation programme for no longer than five years or beyond the age of 21, depending on which one comes earliest.

With crimes such as rape, the court may impose an additional prison sentence if there are compelling reasons.

In the teen’s case, the Kimberley Regional Court imposed the sentence after he raped a five-year-old boy in the bathroom of his parents’ Longlands home near Delportshoop on 18 December 2024.

Rape reported

Provincial police spokesperson Sergeant Molefi Shemane said the little boy struggled with sitting when he returned home after the assault.

Shemane said the boy’s aunt noticed his discomfort and questioned him.

The boy broke down and told his aunt what had happened.

“The incident was immediately reported to the police, and the victim was taken to hospital for a medical examination,” Shemane said in a statement on Tuesday.

The teen was subsequently arrested on 20 December 2024 and processed in accordance with the act.

Shemane said following his first court appearance three days after his arrest, the teenager was detained at a place of safety for juveniles in Kimberley and later abandoned his right to apply for bail.

‘Every child deserves protection’

“The Frances Baard District Saps [South African Police Service] management commended Constable Patience Fortuin of the Galeshewe Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit for her thorough investigation, which led to the successful conviction and sentencing,” Shemane said.

“The South African Police Service (Saps) emphasises that every child deserves protection, care, and dignity.”

Shemane urged the public to break the silence and confidentially report any form of abuse by contacting the following numbers:

Saps Crime Stop: 08600 10111

GBVF (gender-based violence and femicide) Command Centre: 0800 428 428

Childline: 116

Human Trafficking Hotline: 0800 222 777

