Teens jailed after school arson destroys vital resources

Court orders detention for three teens who set fire to a school office, causing over R1 million in damage and losses.

An Mpumalanga court has handed down a detention centre sentence to three teenagers for arson after they torched a school office, destroying R1 million worth of property and resources.

The KwaMhlanga Regional Court sentenced three juveniles from Moloto to 12 months’ detention in a youth care centre following their conviction for arson.

Three teens sentenced after torching Mpumalanga school office

The three teens pleaded guilty to the charges and were convicted.

The accused broke into Peter Mokaba Primary School in the early hours of 8 February 2025 with the intention of stealing computers.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) regional spokesperson Monica Nyuswa said that when they failed to access the secured computers, they deliberately set fire to the administration office.

“The fire spread rapidly, causing extensive damage exceeding R1 million, including offices, furniture and essential school resources,” she said.

“Video footage captured their actions, leading to their subsequent arrest.”

Furniture, computers, cameras, food supplies damaged in school arson

The Mpumalanga department of education said in February 2025 that critical items such as furniture, computers, surveillance cameras and food supplies for pupils were damaged in the fire.

According to the NPA, the matter was dealt with in terms of the Child Justice Act 75 of 2008, read together with the Children’s Act 38 of 2008.

During pre-sentence reports, state prosecutor Bianca Harmse revealed the juveniles’ ongoing behavioural challenges at home and at school.

“The court found that detention in a youth care centre was an appropriate sentence, taking into account the objectives of rehabilitation, deterrence and restoration,” Nyuswa said.

The NPA stressed its commitment to prosecuting crimes involving juveniles with the seriousness they deserve, while upholding the principles of the Child Justice Act 75 of 2008.

‘Act of criminality will not be tolerated’ – NPA

“While the justice system prioritises rehabilitation and reintegration, acts of criminality, particularly those that endanger lives, destroy property, or undermine access to education, will not be tolerated,” the spokesperson said.

“Young offenders will be held accountable and appropriate legal consequences will be pursued to protect communities, uphold the rule of law and deter future wrongdoing.”

Following the fire, as an interim remedial measure, the education department secured a mobile office to ensure that administrative activities at the school were not compromised.