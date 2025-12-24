Third suspect in Tracy Brown murder remanded in custody

Brown was gunned down outside of her home on 31 July in the presence of her partner and minor daughter.

The third suspect implicated in public prosecutor Tracy Brown’s murder has been remanded in custody after appearing in the Gqeberha New Law Court on Wednesday.

Thamsanqa Mthembu, 33, was arrested on 20 December following a joint operation by the Economic Protected Resources, National Priority Violent Crime of the Hawks, Bloemfontein Flying Squad, and Bloemfontein K9 members.

Intelligence-led arrest on the N1

According to Hawks spokesperson Warrant Officer Ndiphiwe Mhlakuvana, Mthembu was arrested on the N1 highway near Bloemfontein at approximately 7.45pm, while trying to flee the Eastern Cape.

“The police members effected the arrest after receiving verified operational intelligence information, indicating that the suspect was attempting to evade justice by fleeing from the Eastern Cape province,” Mhlakuvana said in a statement on Tuesday.

Police immediately detained him at the Welkom Police Station for formal processing.

Evidence seized during detention

Police found him in possession of three cellphones, which they secured, formally seized, and earmarked for comprehensive investigation.

“Further investigation established that the suspect has an outstanding case under Kwazakhele [Police Station] in Gqeberha, relating to an attempted murder,” the spokesperson said.

“This decisive intervention was the direct result of robust investigative leadership and seamless operational synergy between the Eastern Cape Hawks investigators and the Free State operational units.”

Mthembu will appear in court again on 3 March 2026, alongside his two co-accused.

His alleged accomplices have been in custody since their arrests in September.

They face charges of murder, conspiracy to commit murder and unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition.

Tracy Brown’s murder

Brown was attached to the New Brighton Magistrate’s Court in Gqeberha at the time of her death.

The 42-year-old advocate was gunned down by four men on 31 July, according to the Hawks.

“The attack was carried out in front of her home, in the presence of her partner and minor daughter,” Hawks spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Avele Fumba said at the time.

