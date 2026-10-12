Three accused appear in court over Elizabeth ‘Tsontso’ Moselakgomo’s smartwatch

The state alleges that the device changed hands several times after it was initially acquired for R900 before being sold for R4 000.

Three men accused in connection with the alleged theft, possession and disposal of a smartwatch belonging to the slain Elizabeth “Tsontso” Moselakgomo have made their first appearance in the Kempton Park Magistrate’s Court.

Moselakgomo, 38, went missing while on a routine run in Kempton Park, Ekurhuleni, on 9 September, and her body was discovered three days later after an intensive search.

Charges against the three accused

One of the accused, Nigerian national Kenneth Chibuzor, faces charges relating to contraventions of the Second-Hand Goods Act, money laundering, theft, alternatively possession of goods reasonably suspected to have been stolen, or receiving stolen property without reasonable cause to believe that the transferor was entitled to dispose of it.

Two other accused, Stephen Mahlakwane Sekhukhune and Danial Anthony Moat, have been charged with money laundering and theft, alternatively, possession of or receiving stolen property.

How the smartwatch allegedly changed hands

National Prosecuting Authority regional communications officer Magaboke Mohlatlole said Moselakgomo’s smartwatch was acquired less than 24 hours after she was last seen.

It was subsequently sold and resold by the accused.

“The state alleges that Chibuzor, who operated a second-hand goods shop in Kempton Park, acquired the smartwatch for R900 from an unidentified individual without obtaining and recording the required identification details and transaction particulars as prescribed by law,” Mohlatlole said.

Mohlatlole said the state further alleges that Chibuzor sold the watch to Sekhukhune on 10 September.

Sekhukhune allegedly registered the watch to his Gmail account after Moselakgomo’s profile information and settings had been erased.

“He subsequently sold the device to Moat for R4 000,” Mohlatlole said.

Moat then allegedly advertised the smartwatch on social media and sold it for R4 000 to a fourth person.

Case postponed to 19 October

Mohlatlole said the fourth person had not been enrolled as an accused due to insufficient evidence linking them to the alleged offences.

The matter was postponed to 19 October for Chibuzor’s bail application, and the court also ordered that his immigration status be verified.

“The National Prosecuting Authority remains committed to ensuring that individuals who allegedly benefit from criminal activities are held accountable and that justice is served for victims and their families,” Mohlatlole said.

Moselakgomo and 11 other women’s deaths sparked national outrage

Moselakgomo’s disappearance and news of her death sparked national outrage, along with the discovery of 11 other women’s bodies in Ekurhuleni over a period of approximately two months.

Earlier this month, Gauteng police commissioner Lieutenant-General Tommy Mthombeni said three of the cases linked to the deaths of the 12 women had been resolved.

“We know currently there are two people who are going to court,” Mthombeni said during an update on the investigations.

“For the July murder, we are having one person who is in custody as well. The murder suspect is going to appear this month.”

Mthombeni said another suspect was arrested in Tzaneen and another died by suspected suicide after he allegedly shot and killed his wife in Thembisa.

He said of the 12 bodies, three remained unidentified.