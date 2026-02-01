Three court officials get suspended sentences, ordered to repay R60 000 each in fraud case

The court convicted the accused on 300 counts of fraud, which were taken as one for sentencing purposes.

Three former Zwelitsha Magistrate’s Court officials were given suspended sentences of six years’ imprisonment and ordered to pay back R60 000 each for their involvement in maintenance funds fraud.

They were implicated in a scheme that deprived beneficiaries of financial support for more than a year.

The East London Serious Commercial Crime Investigation (SCCI) and the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) confirmed that Cynthia Nompumelelo Nobangule, Vuyolwethu Mashologu and Nomathembe Gwanqana were convicted and sentenced.

This occurred before the Zwelitsha Regional Court on 30 January 2026.

Fraud uncovered after maintenance account flagged

According to the Hawks, the case stemmed from an internal probe by the Department of Justice and Constitutional Development. This happened after “material irregularities” were detected in the Zwelitsha Magistrate’s Court maintenance trust account.

The account had become substantially overdrawn, triggering concerns about “internal controls, fiduciary compliance, and the safeguarding of funds earmarked for vulnerable maintenance beneficiaries,” the Hawks said.

A comprehensive forensic and financial investigation followed, uncovering a systemic pattern of fraud dating back more than two decades.

ALSO READ: Hawks crush counterfeit liquor syndicate in the Eastern Cape

Abuse of positions of trust

Investigators established that between April 2003 and July 2004, the accused “acted either individually or in concert with a common criminal purpose” to defraud the Department of Justice and Constitutional Development.

“The accused systematically manipulated maintenance payment schedules, fraudulently reflecting that lawful beneficiaries had received maintenance payments,” the Hawks said.

In carrying out the scheme, the trio allegedly abused their official roles as checking officers, cashiers, counter clerks and sub-accountants.

They “appended their signatures in respective official capacities… thereby falsely certifying that the payments had been properly verified, approved and lawfully disbursed in the ordinary execution of their duties”.

However, the beneficiaries were never paid.

“The funds were deliberately diverted and misappropriated by the accused,” they added.

ALSO READ: Hawks arrest five in R12m construction fraud; four companies implicated

R240 000 loss and harm to beneficiaries

The total fraud amounted to R240 625. The Hawks noted that the impact of the crime went beyond monetary loss to the state.

“The offence not only resulted in direct financial loss to the state but also inflicted profound socio-economic harm on maintenance beneficiaries who relied on these funds for basic subsistence,” said the Hawks.

The three accused were arrested by a joint team in February 2014 and were released on warning.

They made numerous court appearances over more than a decade before the matter was finalised.

ALSO READ: KZN Hawks boss struggles under questioning at Madlanga commission

Sentencing and conditions

The court convicted the accused on 300 counts of fraud, which were taken as one for sentencing purposes.

Each was sentenced to six years’ direct imprisonment, fully suspended for five years. This is on condition that they are not convicted of fraud or any offence involving dishonesty during the period of suspension.

In addition, the court issued a compensatory order. This order directed each accused to repay R60 000 to the Department of Justice and Constitutional Development over 36 months.

The court further ruled that failure to comply with the conditions would result in the suspended prison sentences being activated.

All three were also declared unfit to possess firearms.

NOW READ: Trouble catches up with KZN Hawks boss Lesetja Senona